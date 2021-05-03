Exclusive

The Global Awards 2021: Full list of winners revealed

By Heart reporter

Now in its fourth year, The Global Awards brings together Global’s radio stations; Capital, Heart, Smooth, Classic FM, LBC, Radio X, Capital XTRA and Gold, to honour the biggest stars of music, news and entertainment.

With the glittering awards ceremony unable to take place this year, Global today reveals the 2021 winners of The Global Awards 2021.

Following the phenomenal success of ‘Future Nostalgia’, Dua Lipa was the big winner at The Global Awards 2021.

The star was named Best Female, Best British Artist and her huge hit ‘Don’t Start Now’ was the Most Played Song across Global’s radio stations in 2020.

Upon learning of her triple Global Award win, Dua Lipa said: “I want to say thank you so much to my fans, I want to say thank you to my team, I want to say thank you to Ashley and everyone at Global.

Gorgeous Dua Lipa with Heart's Jamie and Amanda at the 2020 Global Awards. Picture: Getty

"This is so exciting. Obviously I would have loved to have come and party with you guys, but we’ll have to do that again next year.

"Thank you, thank you so much! Now to jazz up my living room with these!”

Little Mix were honoured with the Best Group prize - an accolade they won at the inaugural Global Awards in 2018 and again in 2019.

The win sees them join Dua Lipa as the most celebrated artists in Global Awards history, with both acts receiving six trophies over four years.

The Little Mix girls won Best Group at the 2021 Global Awards. Picture: Getty

Also celebrating wins are Harry Styles, who was named Best Male, Cardi B who was awarded Best Hip Hop or R&B and Nothing But Thieves who won Best Indie.

Joel Corry was named Rising Star, following in the footsteps of previous winners Mabel, Aitch and Halsey, in recognition of his breakthrough success in 2020.

The Kanneh-Masons were hailed as Best Classical Artist and John Sweeney’s widely acclaimed Hunting Ghislaine was named Best Podcast.

The Global Award winners in full...

DUA LIPA - BEST BRITISH ACT, BEST FEMALE AND MOST PLAYED SONG OF 2020

LITTLE MIX - BEST GROUP

HARRY STYLES - BEST MALE

CARDI B - BEST HIP HOP OR R&B

NOTHING BUT THIEVES - BEST INDIE

JOEL CORRY - RISING STAR

THE KANNEH-MASONS AWARDED - BEST CLASSICAL ARTIST

‘HUNTING GHISLAINE’ - BEST PODCAST

Hear more from The Global Awards 2021 winners on Global Player. Global Player is Global’s entertainment hub, which allows listeners to enjoy all of Global’s radio brands, award-winning podcasts and expertly curated playlists all together and all for free, available on Global Player on your smart speaker, iOS or Android device and online.

@global @globalplayer #TheGlobalAwards