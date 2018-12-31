Corrie star Tina O'Brien marries Adam Crofts in NYE wedding

Tina O'Brien and Adam Crofts. Picture: Instagram

The actress married her long-term boyfriend in a star-studded ceremony that took place on New Year’s Eve

Coronation Street actress Tina O'Brien has married long-term boyfriend Adam Crofts in a romantic New Year’s Eve ceremony.

The 35-year old soap star, famous for playing Sarah-Louise Platt, wed the fitness instructor in front of relatives and cast mates at the luxury King Street Tavern in Manchester.

On-screen mother Helen Worth (Gail Platt), brother Jack P Shepherd (David Platt) and on-screen daughter Lucy Fallon (Bethany Platt) saw the newlyweds swap vows in a lavish service that took place at the boutique hotel.

Tina O'Brien, husband Adam Crofts and family. Picture: Instagram

Tina, who has a four-year-old son named Beau with now husband Adam, met the businessman in a coffee shop in 2011 and was proposed to in the most romantic way.

Speaking of her engagement at the time, she said: “My heart was hammering, I opened the door and Adam was standing there in his shirt and all smartly dressed.”

"There were candles all around the room and flowers and petals on the bed in the shape of a heart. He immediately got down on one knee and asked me to marry him. He said lots of lovely words but I can't remember any of them!"

The mum-of-two, who also has a daughter named Scarlett with ex Corrie actor Ryan Thomas, is said to have extended the invite to her ex-boyfriend after insisting there was no bad blood between them. However social media pictures have confirmed that Ryan was on a flight at the time of the celebrations.

Speaking about their relationship to The Sun, she said: "It's taken a lot of years and a lot of biting my tongue. Seriously, though, it's mainly down to Adam and Ryan.

“It helps that everyone has moved on and is in a happy place. For the sake of Scarlett, it has been well worth preserving our relationship and choosing our battles."