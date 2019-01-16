Who is Louis Nathaniel? Dancing On Ice skater Vanessa Bauer's ex boyfriend

Louis Nathanial is Dancing On Ice's Vanessa Bauer's ex-boyfriend. Picture: Instagram

Vanessa caused a stir when she announced her split from boyfriend Louis just before her first DOI performance with Wes Nelson

Dancing On Ice partners Vanessa Bauer and Wes Nelson hit headlines this week after Wes' girlfriend Megan Barton Hanson hit out at Vanessa on Instagram.

She accused Vanessa of purposely announcing the end of relationship so as to stir up headlines about a potential romance with Wes.

Taking to her Instagram stories after being branded a 'scorned ex' for her expression during Wes and Vanessa's performance, Megan wrote: “Love that you decide to announce your breakup with your boyfriend on the night of your first performance with my boyfriend.

“You’ve never reached out to me once on invited me to watch you train, it pained you to introduce yourself to me last night you didn’t even look me in the eye LOL.”

She added: “Hope the tactical breakup got you the headlines you wanted babe.”

Megan hit out at Vanessa on her Instagram stories earlier this week. Picture: Instagram

Vanessa seemingly hit back at her words on Instagram, but one person we haven't heard from throughout this saga is the ex-boyfriend Louis Nathanial.

So let's find out more about him.

Who is Vanessa Bauer's ex-boyfriend Louis Nathaniel?

Vanessa's ex Louis Nathaniel works as a circus performer. The couple were allegedly very 'loved-up' just before the split. Sources claimed the sudden split came as a 'shock'.

A source told The Sun: "Louis was backstage at rehearsals as Vanessa and Wes practised for their big performance. No one saw their split coming.

"They seemed perfectly fine - there was no arguing, no tension... nothing. Louis just seemed like the perfect, supportive boyfriend."It's come as a shock to everyone onset as they seemed quite happy together. But maybe it was all an act.

"Louis even seemed quite friendly with Wes. There was no obvious jealousy there."



When did Vanessa Bauer split from her boyfriend?

Vanessa announced the split from Louis just before her first performance with Wes Nelson on Sunday night.

How long were Vanessa Bauer and Louis Nathaniel together?

They were together for two and a half years. Vanessa, who won the show last year with Jake Quickenden, would previously gush about her boyfriend for supporting her during previous Dancing On Ice series'.

She wrote on Instagram last year: “Jake and I are so blessed to have the most supportive partners in our lives.“My boyfriend Louis came to every single show supporting Team Jake and Vanessa!

“Success is very rarely earned completely alone.

“Surround yourself with people that give you the chance to grow and get to where you want to be with so much love.”

Does Louis Nathaniel have Instagram?

He does indeed! You can follow him @louisnathaniel_