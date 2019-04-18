David Beckham posts revealing photo of Victoria Beckham without make-up

18 April 2019, 12:18

The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski - Tables
The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski - Tables. Picture: Getty

The dad-of-four shared the hilarious snap and poked fun at his wife on the morning of her 45th birthday

Victoria Beckham was treated to a birthday wake-up call yesterday morning when her children got her out of bed bright and early to celebrate turning 45 – and husband David caught the hilarious moment on camera!

The football star poked fun at his sleepy wife of almost 20 years by sharing the photo on Instagram, captioning the picture: “When the kids wake you up at 6am on your birthday.”

Posh was snapped with no make-up on and her hair swept back in a messy ponytail, pulling a funny deadpan expression, which was sure to make social media followers chuckle at the all-too-familiar family situation.

David Beckham shares a funny snap of his wife Victoria on her 45th birthday
David Beckham shares a funny snap of his wife Victoria on her 45th birthday. Picture: Instagram

Becks later posted another photo of his wife, this time of her looking her usual glamorous self, with a loving tribute written next to it.

He wrote: “Happy Birthday Mama @victoriabeckham… Have the most amazing day because you deserve to be spoilt by the little ones @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven & Me of course.. ♥️.”

And the former England captain wasn’t the only member of the Beckham clan to wish VB a Happy Birthday on Instagram.

Her sons Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, and Cruz, 14, all took to social media to share sweet celebratory messages, describing their fashion designer mum as an “amazing woman” and “the best mum”, as well as thanking her for all that she does for them.

Posting a cute throwback of himself as a baby with spiky hair in a Manchester United kit, Brooklyn paid tribute to Victoria, while Cruz and Romeo shared short and sweet messages of love.

According to her personal Instagram, it looks as if Posh marked her special day with a low-key family dinner, including Brooklyn's girlfriend, model Hanna Cross.

