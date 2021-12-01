Vin Diesel shares letter to Paul Walker about their daughters on anniversary of his death

Vin Diesel shared a poignant message to Paul Walker. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

On the eighth anniversary of Paul Walker’s death, Vin Diesel has shared an emotional message about their families.

Vin Diesel has shared a message to his friend and co-star Paul Walker eight years after he passed away.

The pair became best friends after working together on the Fast and Furious films, before Paul tragically died at the age of 40 in a car crash.

Sharing a tribute to Paul, Vin, 54, posted a photo of his daughter Hania with Paul’s daughter Meadow Walker, 23, from her recent wedding where he walked her down the aisle.

Penning a heartfelt caption to Paul, he said: “So much to tell you… I can remember that day when you and I were filming that scene in F4 where we were eating Chinese food and we had a brother combat scene which ended in you saying ‘Letty just wanted you to come home Dom…’

“When we were done filming that day you came into my trailer and asked, what’s on your mind? You always knew when something was on my mind. Haha.”

Sharing more of their memories together, Vin continued: “I told you that I was about to have a baby and didn’t know what to expect at the hospital which I was heading to after work.

Paul Walker and Vin Diesel starred in Fast & Furious together. Picture: Alamy

“Will never forget what you told me… you said a lot of tough guys will tell you to wait outside of the delivery room, but that’s wrong. Go in there, actually cut the umbilical cord and it will be the best day of your life.

“You of course, was talking from experience, having already an angel of your own.”

The actor continued: “It’s been eight years today… and not a day goes by that I don’t reflect of the brotherhood we were blessed to have… but you know that.

“Tragedies in life are always followed by life’s blessings if you just stay open and have faith. Look at this photo Pablo, it will make you smile.”

Paul Walker died in 2013. Picture: Alamy

Vin walked the Paul’s daughter down the aisle on her wedding day earlier this month.

The Fast and Furious actor accompanied Meadow as she married actor Louis Thornton-Allan in an intimate ceremony in the Dominican Republic.

In his tribute, Vin referenced how his daughter, Hania, 13, was part of Meadow’s wedding.

He said: “The same angel that you helped me prepare for in the most beautiful way with your brotherly advice is the same angel that precious Meadow asked to be her Maid of Honour.

“How could I have known that back on the 2008 set of Fast… but maybe somehow you did. Miss you.

“My children always tell me that uncle Paul is with you dad, always… and I know in my heart that they are right. Miss you Pablo…”

Meadow Walker was quick to comment, as she wrote: “Love love love you. And my sister and family ❤️.”

“So great so beautifully spelled out…. We have to continue to love our angels and protect them at all cost!,” said someone else.

While a third follower said: “He is with you. We’re all blessed we had him for the short time we did. Super talented and such an honorable person,” and a fourth added: ”❤️legends never die.”