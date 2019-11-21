Who is Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper and how many children do they have?

21 November 2019, 20:59

Kate Garraway's husband is Derek Draper
Kate Garraway's husband is Derek Draper. Picture: ITV

The husband of the I'm A Celebrity contestant might be a familiar face as he's well known in the world of politics.

Kate Garraway's braving it out in the Australian jungle on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! at the moment and has settled in to the camp, despite missing her family.

But what do we know about Kate's family and who is her husband? We reveal all...

Derek is well-known in the politics field
Derek is well-known in the politics field. Picture: PA

Who is Kate Garraway's husband?

Kate is married to former Labour lobbyist, Derek Draper and the pair wed in 2005 in Camden.

The political advisor was a member of the Labour Party for 35 years and in May of this year he announced his resignation.

Derek is 52-years-old, the same age at Kate,

How many children do the have?

