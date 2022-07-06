Who is Rylan Clark's 'new boyfriend' Declan Doyle? Meet the Geordie Shore star

Rylan Clark reportedly has a new boyfriend. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

Does Rylan Clark have a new boyfriend and who is he? Everything you need to know about reality star Declan Doyle...

Rylan Clark, 33, has been seen getting very cosy with reality star Declan Doyle, 32.

The pair were first seen together a few months ago but have kept their romance out of the spotlight.

A source told The Sun: “Rylan was seen enjoying Declan's company at Roka in Canary Wharf at the end of April.

“They seemed really close at the time and were seen flirting quite heavily.

Declan Doyle is said to be dating Rylan Clark. Picture: Instagram

“It was obviously quite a crowded restaurant but luckily most people didn't recognise Rylan. He's been really keen to keep his dating life on the down low since his split.

“He's really been playing it all down, but the pictures of them kissing speak for themselves now.”

A spokesperson for Declan Doyle told MailOnline: “Declan is currently single and keeping his options open.

“He is enjoying his time with Rylan and allowing things to progress naturally.”

Who is Rylan Clark’s new boyfriend?

Declan Doyle is a reality star and influencer who most recently appeared on Celebrity Ex On the Beach.

From Essex, he is also a model, barber and musician who was previously part of a band called NVS.

Rylan Clark split from his husband Dan Neal. Picture: Alamy

In 2014, Declan joined Little Mix on their Salute UK tour as part of the group and has also supported JLS and met Justin Timberlake.

Declan also split from his Geordie Shore ex Nathan Henry in April after realising they were “no longer compatible” during a trip to Mexico.

Meanwhile, This Morning star Rylan Clark separated with his husband of six years Dan Neal in June last year.

He said at the time he thought he had life ‘sorted’ but is now trying to ‘find a new life’ after the break-up.

This comes after Rylan opened up about his dating life, telling The Sun: “Not only do you have to start again, which is an effort as it is, add to that you are Rylan. It’s a little bit weird.

“You could just go for dinner with a mate and next thing you know someone has took a photo and the next thing you know they are the mystery man.”

He added: “It’s all still pretty new to me, I am s*** at things like this. I am not confident when it comes down to that side of things, so I am just trying to take baby steps.”