Kimberly Walsh is second Girls Aloud member to tease comeback tour in 2022

Girls Aloud could be back for a comeback tour in two years. Picture: PA

The popular noughties girlband could re-form for a 20th anniversary tour and fans are over the moon.

Girls Aloud member Kimbery Walsh has hinted that a reunion tour could very well be in the works for the group in the next few years.

She and her bandmates Cheryl Tweedy, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Sarah Harding previously came back together for a tour in 2012 to celebrate their 10th anniversary and Greatest Hits album, and we could be looking forward to a similar situation come their 20th anniversary in 2022.

READ MORE: Nicola Roberts states she'd be keen for a Girls Aloud reunion in near future

The band dominated the charts throughout the noughties. Picture: PA

Despite announcing their split as a band again only hours after their final tour gig at Liverpool's Echo Arena is 2012, the girls could re-form much to fans' delight.

Speaking to The Sun Online, Kimberly said: "“We do have an anniversary coming up.

“It will have been 20 years in 2022, it’s a long way off still.

“Everybody is busy at the moment, but I have a lot of love for all the girls, I’m proud of all of them.

“All the songs feel like a distant memory, but if I hear them then I think they’re good, I’m glad I still get to spend time with the girls and see them.

The band reunited in 2012 for a tour and it looks like 2022 could echo it. Picture: PA

“Our outfits were racy, but we were girls’ girls and about looking glamorous and having something to aspire to.”

Kimberly's comments echoes those of friend Nicola Roberts, who has also recently suggested something could be in the works following her win as the Queen Bee on The Masked Singer.

The redheaded beauty was speaking to Eamonn and Ruth on This Morning and revealed she would "love" to be reunited with the girlband.

She said: "I mean, yeah, we're two years away from the anniversary of Girls Aloud, I would love to get back with the girls and put on a big show, for the fans."

However, she also added: "I think that we just need to cross that bridge when the anniversary comes."

Twitter has been going wild over the past few weeks at the possibility of a reunion, with fans debating what they'd love to see from a comeback tour, if there were to be one.

petition for a girls aloud reunion pls 😅 — Milly Jackson (@millyjackson_) March 2, 2020

One has asked her followers: "Which would you prefer as part of the possible Girls Aloud reunion 2022? Intimate gigs or arena/stadium tour?" with one user replying she'd want both.

Another recently tweeted: "just want a girls aloud reunion"

With an excited fan adding: "if girls aloud have a reunion it would seriously make my whole year lmao ladies make it happen X"

Would you be signing up for tickets if the band did announce their reunion? We sure would be!