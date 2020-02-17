Nicola Roberts teases Girls Aloud reunion for 20th anniversary after winning The Masked Singer

By Alice Dear

Former Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts said she would 'love' to reunite with the group.

Nicola Roberts, 34, shocked the nation when it was revealed she was Queen Bee during the final of The Masked Singer.

After being announced as the winner of the show on Saturday, Nicola joined Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes on the This Morning couch on Monday, where she teased a possible Girls Aloud reunion.

Eamonn and Ruth bought up the fact that it will soon be the 20th anniversary of when Girls Aloud was formed, and asked Nicola if she would be keen on a reunion.

Nicola Roberts said she would "love" to reunite Girls Aloud for a show. Picture: ITV

Nicola told the presenting due she would "love" to be reunited with the girlband.

She said: "I mean, yeah, we're two years away from the anniversary of Girls Aloud, I would love to get back with the girls and put on a big show, for the fans."

However, she also added: "I think that we just need to cross that bridge when the anniversary comes."

Girls Aloud split in 2013 and have since been continuing with solo projects. Picture: PA

Nicola is still very close to Cheryl and Kimberley, who were also in Girls Aloud, but appears to be more distant from Sarah Harding and Nadine Coyle.

Girls Aloud was formed in 2002 and were highly popular across the UK and internationally for years before they split in 2013.

Since then, Nicola has released her own solo record, and is more recently starring in a play, City Of Angels.

Nicola Roberts was crowned the winner of The Masked Singer at the weekend. Picture: ITV

Nicola has also been writing music for other artists, but said she loved returning to singing during The Masked Singer to sing songs she loved.

The Girls Aloud star was disguised as Queen Bee on the ITV show, while other stars such a Kelis, CeeLo Green and Denise Van Outen were disguised as Daisy, Monster and Fox.

