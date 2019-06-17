Taylor Swift confirms Ryan Reynolds and the Queer Eye cast will feature in her new music video

Taylor Swift's new music video is to feature Ryan Reynolds and Tan France. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift is about to drop her latest music video for her new song 'You Need To Calm Down' - and it'll feature cameos from her celebrity pals.

Taylor Swift is the queen of hype - first teasing us for months about her comeback track 'ME!', which featured Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie, and then by revealing a little snippet of her new music video for 'You Need To Calm Down'.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday night, TayTay revealed the colourful new music video for her latest track would also feature celeb cameos from her showbiz mates - including BFF Blake Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, and members of the Queer Eye cast.

While the full line-up has yet to be revealed, Taylor did also let slip that Billy Porter, Laverne Cox, Adam Lambert and Ellen Degeneres and others would feature in the new video.

Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski shared the news on his own feed, commenting: “Thank you, Taylor Swift for not only this song but for letting us be a part of it.”

Ellen Degeneres also thanked Taylor, tweeting: “My friend Taylor Swift asked me to be in her new music video, "You Need To Calm Down". It premieres tomorrow! Now I need to calm down.”

The full video is scheduled to drop later today (17 June) and is all about celebrating and supporting the LGBT+ community and GLAAD (the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation).

'You Need To Calm Down', the release of which coincided with Trump's birthday, includes lyrics such as "You are somebody that we don't know / But you're comin' at my friends like a missile / Why are you mad when you could be GLAAD? (You could be GLAAD) / Sunshine on the street at the parade / But you would rather be in the dark ages / Makin' that sign must've taken all night."

It is part of her upcoming studio album, Lover, which is schedule to be released worldwide on 23 August, 2019.