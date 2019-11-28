Where is The Pussycat Dolls’ Carmit Bachar now and what has she been doing since the band split?

The flame-haired Pussycat Doll will be joining the girls for the comeback in 2020.

The Pussycat Dolls have just announced their reunion tour on Heart Breakfast with Jamie and Amanda, and boy are we excited!

Carmit Bachar is one of the dolls that will be on the tour, but what do we know about the stunning star?

Who is Carmit Bachar and how old is she?

Pussycat Doll Carmit Bachar is 45 years old and a singer, dancer, model, actress and showgirl.

She's of American-Israeli descent and was one of the main vocalists in the group, along with Nicole Scherzinger and Melody Thornton.

One of the original dolls, Carmit was in the burlesque group of the same name from 1995, before they were turned into a commercial pop group.

She was the first artist to be signed to the group in 2001 and was the first to leave in 2008 after seven years with the group.

What has she done since leaving the Pussycat Dolls?

Carmit had a great career outside of the dolls, starring in several films such as 13 Going On 30, Along Came Polly and Charlie's Angels.

As a freelance dancer Carmit toured with several large acts, such as Ricky Martin, No Doubt, Beyonce and more, and has appeared in endless music videos for artists like Jennifer Lopez, Wyclef Jean, Black Eyed Peas, Michael Jackson, Beyone and Aaliyah.

Carmit is now currently a member of the electro/pop duo called LadyStation and is married to longtime partner Kevin Whitaker whom with she shares a daughter named Keela Rose, born on September 18th, 2011.

