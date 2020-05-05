Where is The A Word season 3 filmed? Locations in the Lake District and Manchester revealed

5 May 2020, 20:17 | Updated: 5 May 2020, 20:21

Where was The A Word shot? Here's what we know...
Where was The A Word shot? Here's what we know... Picture: BBC

Where is The A Word set and what locations was it filmed at? Here's what we know...

The A Word is back for a third series which tells the heartwarming story of Paul and Alison Hughes who are trying to navigate bringing up their autistic son Joe.

As we revisit the Hughes family two years later, Joe is now 10 years old and has to split his time between his divorced parents who are living 100 miles apart.

Aside from the powerful storylines, viewers will be sure to notice the beautiful setting the drama is set in amongst.

With rolling hills and huge expanses of water, it makes the perfect backdrop for this poignant story, but where is The A Word set and what are the filming locations? Find out everything…

Where is The A Word season 3 filmed?

The BBC drama is set in a small fictional Cumbrian town, but was filmed in locations around the Lake District and Manchester back in May.

These include Keswick, Coniston, Thirlmere, Buttermere and Kenda.

The A Word is filmed in the Lake District
The A Word is filmed in the Lake District. Picture: BBC

Keswick is a market town in the Lake District National Park and has stunning lake scenery. It is also home to England’s fourth highest mountain – Skiddaw.

Read Now: Why isn't Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain and does he have coronavirus?

Meanwhile, Thirlmere is a reservoir with the Helvellyn Ridge on one side while Coniston is a quaint lakeside village.

Speaking about series 2, actor Christopher Eccleston told RadioTimes.com: “It does a lot of things, the scenery, obviously.

“We’ve not just gone for the beauty, we’ve gone for the dramatic backdrop.

“And we’re also saying, look, this isn’t just an urban problem.This happens to families all over, wherever you live.”

The A Word is filmed in the Lake District
The A Word is filmed in the Lake District. Picture: BBC

He then explained: “I think it’s nice for a drama to be out of Manchester or Liverpool or London.

“And also it gives the sense of isolation. There’s a great deal of travelling Joe has to do and his parents have to do, which is true when you’ve got challenges with a child, you usually have to spend a lot of time in a car.

“And we’ve been welcomed up there by the Cumbrians and it gives us a sense of community, and a community you won’t necessarily always see on screen.”

Read Now: Susanna Reid gives update on Piers Morgan as he misses GMB again despite testing negative for coronavirus

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

What is Shaun Wallace's net worth?

Shaun Wallace net worth: how much does The Chase star earn?

The A Word cast

Who is in the cast of The A Word series three alongside Coronation Street’s Julie Hesmondhalgh?
What happened during The A Word series 2?

What happened in The A word series 2 and what will happen in series 3?
Yasmeen finally lashed back at Geoff after months of abuse

Coronation Street receives 276 Ofcom complaints as Yasmeen stabs abusive husband Geoff
Sheridan Smith and her fiancé Jamie Horn

Who is Sheridan Smith’s partner Jamie Horn and how did they meet?

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

This new feature will finally put iMessage ahead of the game

New iPhone feature will let you edit your texts after they've been sent

Lifestyle

The Government are now offering advice to the public over cyber attacks

Government issue official warning to UK over 'dangerous and malicious' COVID-19 related cyber threats

News

The mum took to Mumsnet to share her concern (stock images)

Mums slammed for using flour to make Playdough for their kids during lockdown shortage

Lifestyle

Paul Sinha

Paul Sinha net worth: How much does The Chase's 'The Sinnerman' earn?

Celebrities

Hogwarts is Here is run by Harry Potter fans and is completely free to those people looking to learn more about the magical world

You can now enrol at Hogwarts and take online magic classes during lockdown, and they're completely free

Lifestyle

How to make a face mask at home in 10 minutes

How to make a homemade face mask in ten minutes

Lifestyle