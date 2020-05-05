Where is The A Word season 3 filmed? Locations in the Lake District and Manchester revealed

Where is The A Word set and what locations was it filmed at? Here's what we know...

The A Word is back for a third series which tells the heartwarming story of Paul and Alison Hughes who are trying to navigate bringing up their autistic son Joe.

As we revisit the Hughes family two years later, Joe is now 10 years old and has to split his time between his divorced parents who are living 100 miles apart.

Aside from the powerful storylines, viewers will be sure to notice the beautiful setting the drama is set in amongst.

With rolling hills and huge expanses of water, it makes the perfect backdrop for this poignant story, but where is The A Word set and what are the filming locations? Find out everything…

Where is The A Word season 3 filmed?

The BBC drama is set in a small fictional Cumbrian town, but was filmed in locations around the Lake District and Manchester back in May.

These include Keswick, Coniston, Thirlmere, Buttermere and Kenda.

The A Word is filmed in the Lake District. Picture: BBC

Keswick is a market town in the Lake District National Park and has stunning lake scenery. It is also home to England’s fourth highest mountain – Skiddaw.

Meanwhile, Thirlmere is a reservoir with the Helvellyn Ridge on one side while Coniston is a quaint lakeside village.

Speaking about series 2, actor Christopher Eccleston told RadioTimes.com: “It does a lot of things, the scenery, obviously.

“We’ve not just gone for the beauty, we’ve gone for the dramatic backdrop.

“And we’re also saying, look, this isn’t just an urban problem.This happens to families all over, wherever you live.”

He then explained: “I think it’s nice for a drama to be out of Manchester or Liverpool or London.

“And also it gives the sense of isolation. There’s a great deal of travelling Joe has to do and his parents have to do, which is true when you’ve got challenges with a child, you usually have to spend a lot of time in a car.

“And we’ve been welcomed up there by the Cumbrians and it gives us a sense of community, and a community you won’t necessarily always see on screen.”

