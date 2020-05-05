Susanna Reid gives update on Piers Morgan as he misses GMB again despite testing negative for coronavirus

Piers Morgan revealed yesterday that he tested negative for coronavirus after suffering mild symptoms.

Susanna Reid has given fans an update on Piers Morgan’s health after fans questioned why he was still missing from Good Morning Britain again.

The 55-year-old was replaced by Ben Shephard on yesterday’s show after he revealed he had developed some coronavirus symptoms over the weekend.

But despite testing negative for COVID-19, Piers was still missing from the GMB studio on Tuesday morning.

Explaining the reason behind his absence, Susanna told viewers: "We are happy to report that Piers tested negative for coronavirus however he is still under the weather."

Susanna Reid gave an update on Piers Morgan. Picture: ITV

Reading out Piers' tweet, she continued said: "My COVID-19 test was negative. I was advised to take the test by my doctor after developing possible coronavirus symptoms, and was entitled to do so as a Govt-designated essential worker.

"I'll be back on @GMB as soon as my doctor advises I'm OK to return to work."

Dr Hilary then added: "For him and his family, we're relieved too. It's really good news for anyone that tests negative for covid-19.

"Piers had some symptoms that were suggestive so it's really good that he was able to have that test and that it was negative, so we wish him a quick and swift recovery. He'll be there quite soon, I imagine."

Ben then joked that he was excited for Piers to return so he could get his layins back, adding: “Yes, sooner the better. I'm getting quite tired already and it's only day two, quite frankly!”

UPDATE: My COVID-19 test was negative. I was advised to take the test by my doctor after developing possible coronavirus symptoms, and was entitled to do so as a Govt-designated essential worker. I'll be back on @GMB as soon as my doctor advises I'm OK to return to work. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 4, 2020

This comes after telly star Piers revealed he had been suffering from flu-like symptoms.

He said on Twitter: “UPDATE: On medical advice, and out of an abundance of caution for a mild symptom that arose in past 48hrs, I’ve had a test for COVID-19 and so won’t be working on @GMB until I get the result back, which should be tomorrow."

This Tweet soon sparked controversy, as Piers’ long-time sparring partner Lord Sugar then questioned: "How did @piersmorgan get a test when so many front line workers are unable.

"He would be crowing from the roof top if it was another celebrity."

Piers qualifies for free access to a coronavirus test as he is classed as a key worker - but it’s unknown if he paid to be privately tested.

