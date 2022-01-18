After Life viewers in floods of tears after watching 'best series ever'

The hugely emotional third season of Ricky Gervais' After Life has left viewers sobbing.

After Life fans have labelled the new series the 'best ever' after being left in tears watching the show.

The series, which was written by and stars Ricky Gervais, follows the life of a widower named Tony who is mourning the loss of his wife.

Season three has shot to the top of the Netflix charts since its release, with viewers rushing to Twitter to gush about the 'incredible' show.

One person wrote: "What have you done to me @rickygervais. I’m nearly 50 and spent the afternoon crying in my room like I was nine again! I loved #afterlife so much. Thank you to your brain, to you and to your whole team. #AfterLife3 is just a wonderful, beautiful wonderful #masterpiece."

Another added: "@rickygervais has done it again - #AfterLife Season 3 is perfection! Beautifully articulates finding hope moving through grief- finding joy in the small everyday things & the power of kindness! Had me laughing one minute and crying my eyes out the next."

A third wrote: "So many great moments landing right on the feels. Had me laughing, crying and more importantly it instills hope beautifully!"

Many branded it the 'best show' ever, with one person saying: "Just finished #AfterLife and it’s one of the best written shows I’ve ever seen. Every character in it is superb. Last episode had me thinking someone was chopping onions. Quality again."

After Life is available to watch on Netflix now.