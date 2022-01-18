After Life viewers in floods of tears after watching 'best series ever'

18 January 2022, 12:11

The hugely emotional third season of Ricky Gervais' After Life has left viewers sobbing.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After Life fans have labelled the new series the 'best ever' after being left in tears watching the show.

The series, which was written by and stars Ricky Gervais, follows the life of a widower named Tony who is mourning the loss of his wife.

Season three has shot to the top of the Netflix charts since its release, with viewers rushing to Twitter to gush about the 'incredible' show.

After Life season three is available to watch on Netflix
After Life season three is available to watch on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

One person wrote: "What have you done to me @rickygervais. I’m nearly 50 and spent the afternoon crying in my room like I was nine again! I loved #afterlife so much. Thank you to your brain, to you and to your whole team. #AfterLife3 is just a wonderful, beautiful wonderful #masterpiece."

Another added: "@rickygervais has done it again - #AfterLife Season 3 is perfection! Beautifully articulates finding hope moving through grief- finding joy in the small everyday things & the power of kindness! Had me laughing one minute and crying my eyes out the next."

After Life was written by Ricky Gervais
After Life was written by Ricky Gervais. Picture: Netflix

A third wrote: "So many great moments landing right on the feels. Had me laughing, crying and more importantly it instills hope beautifully!"

Many branded it the 'best show' ever, with one person saying: "Just finished #AfterLife and it’s one of the best written shows I’ve ever seen. Every character in it is superb. Last episode had me thinking someone was chopping onions. Quality again."

After Life is available to watch on Netflix now.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is not on This Morning for two weeks

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

This Morning

Liv Flaherty was viciously beaten in Emmerdale

Emmerdale viewers 'work out' Liv Flaherty's fate after shock prison attack
The Traffic Cone was 'unveiled' on Twitter

The Masked Singer’s Traffic Cone ‘revealed’ in ‘accidental’ tweet
Kimberly Wyatt is married to Max Rogers

Who is Dancing On Ice star Kimberly Wyatt married to?

Celebrities

BGT 2022

Amanda Holden 'in tears' as Britain's Got Talent resumes filming - with two Golden Buzzers on the first day

Trending on Heart

The Highway Code will be updated next week (stock images)

Drivers to be told to give more priority to cyclists from next week

Lifestyle

This cat owner knew the sound of her pet's meow so well it ended up bringing him home

Woman reunited with missing cat after recognising meow on phone to vet

Lifestyle

Jay Shetty Heart Breakfast

Jay Shetty's top tips for creating - and maintaining - a positive mindset

Wellness

A groom was left furious by his friend's best man speech

Groom furious at best man after 'harsh' joke about his second marriage

Lifestyle

Coleen Nolan has shown off her new boyfriend

Coleen Nolan finally goes public with new boyfriend she met on tinder

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has adopted a new dog

Stacey Solomon introduces new family member as she adopts abandoned dog

Celebrities

The working week has been reduced as part of a trial

Four day working week trial has launched in the UK

News

A few additions to your evening routine can be really relaxing

Cosy January: Enjoy the darker months with new bedroom and sleep essentials

Lifestyle

Should the over-70s be given driving assessments instead of penalties?

Drivers over 70 'should not be penalised' for running red lights or driving slowly

Lifestyle

Barney Walsh and Stephanie Del Valle Diaz appear to have made their romance 'official'

Bradley Walsh's son Barney 'dating' former Miss World Stephanie Del Valle Diaz

Celebrities

The weather is set to get even colder soon

UK weather: Exact date snow will fall revealed as temperatures drop to -2C

Lifestyle

The bride has asked the internet for advice (stock images)

Bride divides opinion after revealing she doesn't want her groom's sister to be a bridesmaid

Lifestyle

Who has been revealed on The Masked Singer?

Who has been revealed so far on The Masked Singer UK?

Zendaya stars in HBO's Euphoria

When is the next Euphoria episode out? Season two episode guide
Anthony Quinlan is dating Hollyoaks’ Nikki Sanderson

Inside Emmerdale actor Anthony Quinlan’s secret romance with Hollyoaks’ Nikki Sanderson