This Morning viewers in hysterics as Mariah Carey shuts down Alison Hammond in hilarious interview

13 December 2019, 12:01 | Updated: 13 December 2019, 12:02

Alison Hammond treated This Morning viewers to a hilariously awkward interview with Mariah Carey.

Mariah Carey was interviewed by Alison Hammond on This Morning yesterday, and hilariously accused the presenter of mocking her when she let out a flat rendition of All I Want For Christmas Is You.

The singer, 49, also gave Alison a fake address when she asked if she could come over for Christmas - and jokingly said they could go on a "two-horse open sleigh ride".

Read more: This Morning viewers left outraged as ITV pull show for General Election coverage

Alison then replied: "Don’t play with me Mariah."

Viewers were in hysterics at the interview
Viewers were in hysterics at the interview. Picture: ITV

When they sat down to make Christmas cards, Mariah wrote the 'North Pole' as her address - leaving poor Alison disappointed.

Alison then asked her: "I was wondering if I could run my [Christmas] tune past you?", to which she replied: "I would have you keep that to yourself!"

Read more: Holly Willoughby wows fans with £45 M&S dress perfect for the Christmas party

Despite Mariah's reservations, Alison then hilariously sang 'Merry Christmas' over and over again.

An unimpressed Mariah replied: "Are you mocking me Alison, after I made this card for you and everything?"

Alison sang Mariah her own Christmas song
Alison sang Mariah her own Christmas song. Picture: ITV

At the end of the interview, Alison handed Mariah a Christmas jumper with 'All I Want for Christmas Is Alison' written on it.

Viewers were in stitches at the interview, with one tweeting: "Alison Hammond singing 'Merry Christmas' in front of Mariah Carey and Mariah saying 'Are you mocking me?' is iconic."

Another added: "Can you imagine the thoughts going through Mariah's head meeting Alison?"

NOW READ:

Alison Hammond lands her own daytime chat show after impressing ITV bosses

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Love Island viewers want Caroline Flack replaced as host

Love Island viewers call for Caroline Flack to be replaced as host following assault charges
It's bad news for Harry Potter fans...

None of the Harry Potter films will be broadcast over the Christmas period

Christmas

Phil finally discovers the truth about Sharon's baby

EastEnders spoilers: Phil Mitchell vows revenge after discovering Sharon's baby secret in shock twist
David James has been spotted getting cosy with his former Strictly partner

Strictly’s David James spotted getting cosy with engaged partner Nadiya Bychkova ahead of show's finale

Strictly Come Dancing

This Morning was pulled on Friday to make way for the General Election coverage

This Morning viewers left outraged as ITV pull show for General Election coverage

This Morning

Trending on Heart

The sheet trick has divided people on their opinions on the 'hack'

Woman's 'hack' to layer bedsheets to speed up changing time is slammed as 'disgusting'

Lifestyle

The cute toy will be a great gift for Christmas day

Parents rave over Asda's adorable £20 washing machine for children that's perfect for Christmas

Lifestyle

Who is Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton as Love Island host is arrested and charged with assault?

Who is Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton as Love Island host is arrested and charged with assault?

Celebrities

The star has been charged with ABH

Caroline Flack arrested and charged with assault after 'row with boyfriend Lewis Burton'

Celebrities

Stacey opened up about her struggles

Stacey Solomon reveals 'failed' breastfeeding caused baby Rex to lose weight

Celebrities