This Morning viewers in hysterics as Mariah Carey shuts down Alison Hammond in hilarious interview

13 December 2019, 12:01 | Updated: 13 December 2019, 12:02
Alison Hammond treated This Morning viewers to a hilariously awkward interview with Mariah Carey.
Mariah Carey was interviewed by Alison Hammond on This Morning yesterday, and hilariously accused the presenter of mocking her when she let out a flat rendition of All I Want For Christmas Is You.
The singer, 49, also gave Alison a fake address when she asked if she could come over for Christmas - and jokingly said they could go on a "two-horse open sleigh ride".
Alison then replied: "Don’t play with me Mariah."
When they sat down to make Christmas cards, Mariah wrote the 'North Pole' as her address - leaving poor Alison disappointed.
Alison then asked her: "I was wondering if I could run my [Christmas] tune past you?", to which she replied: "I would have you keep that to yourself!"
Despite Mariah's reservations, Alison then hilariously sang 'Merry Christmas' over and over again.
An unimpressed Mariah replied: "Are you mocking me Alison, after I made this card for you and everything?"
At the end of the interview, Alison handed Mariah a Christmas jumper with 'All I Want for Christmas Is Alison' written on it.
Viewers were in stitches at the interview, with one tweeting: "Alison Hammond singing 'Merry Christmas' in front of Mariah Carey and Mariah saying 'Are you mocking me?' is iconic."
Another added: "Can you imagine the thoughts going through Mariah's head meeting Alison?"
