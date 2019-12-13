This Morning viewers in hysterics as Mariah Carey shuts down Alison Hammond in hilarious interview

Alison Hammond treated This Morning viewers to a hilariously awkward interview with Mariah Carey.

Mariah Carey was interviewed by Alison Hammond on This Morning yesterday, and hilariously accused the presenter of mocking her when she let out a flat rendition of All I Want For Christmas Is You.

The singer, 49, also gave Alison a fake address when she asked if she could come over for Christmas - and jokingly said they could go on a "two-horse open sleigh ride".

Alison then replied: "Don’t play with me Mariah."

Viewers were in hysterics at the interview. Picture: ITV

When they sat down to make Christmas cards, Mariah wrote the 'North Pole' as her address - leaving poor Alison disappointed.

Alison then asked her: "I was wondering if I could run my [Christmas] tune past you?", to which she replied: "I would have you keep that to yourself!"

Despite Mariah's reservations, Alison then hilariously sang 'Merry Christmas' over and over again.

An unimpressed Mariah replied: "Are you mocking me Alison, after I made this card for you and everything?"

Alison sang Mariah her own Christmas song. Picture: ITV

At the end of the interview, Alison handed Mariah a Christmas jumper with 'All I Want for Christmas Is Alison' written on it.

Viewers were in stitches at the interview, with one tweeting: "Alison Hammond singing 'Merry Christmas' in front of Mariah Carey and Mariah saying 'Are you mocking me?' is iconic."

Another added: "Can you imagine the thoughts going through Mariah's head meeting Alison?"

