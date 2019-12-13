This Morning viewers left outraged as ITV pull show for General Election coverage

13 December 2019, 11:48

This Morning was pulled on Friday to make way for the General Election coverage
This Morning was pulled on Friday to make way for the General Election coverage. Picture: ITV/PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

This Morning and Loose Women will not be on today following the results of the General Election.

Today, the results of the General Election were announced with the Tories securing the majority of seats.

As Boris Johnson visits the Queen at Buckingham Palace this morning, ITV have replaced the usual This Morning and Loose Women with General Election coverage until 2PM.

READ MORE: Holly Willoughby swears live on This Morning after Jamie Oliver's pan catches fire

However, those viewers looking for a little light entertainment relief from politics were left outraged this morning by the decision to pull the hit shows.

Writing on their social media pages, like Facebook and Twitter, This Morning said: “We're off air this morning due to the coverage of the #ElectionResults2019.”

Annoyed viewers were not happy about the announcement, with one writing: “Why I am fed up about hearing about it now I wanted some light entertainment.” [sic]

Another shared: “Omg why on earth have they taken This Morning off. Sick of listening to election and politics crap.”

A third commented: “Do we need extended coverage of the results?! haven't we had enough!”

This Morning and Loose Women viewers were outraged by the news
This Morning and Loose Women viewers were outraged by the news. Picture: ITV

During Thursday’s show, hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield celebrated their last show of 2019, before taking a break for the festive period.

For the occasion, Holly dressed in a festive ensemble, teaming a red dress with a thick black belt, serving some serious Mrs Claus vibes.

READ MORE: Ruth Langsford rages as Phillip Schofield cuts her off live on air in unearthed clip that sparked 'feud'

