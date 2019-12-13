Holly Willoughby wows fans with £45 M&S dress perfect for the Christmas party

Here's how to get your hands on Holly's dress. Picture: Instagram/M&S

Shoppers are desperate to get their hands on Holly's latest outfit.

When it comes to festive fashion, Holly Willoughby is our style inspiration.

As well as wowing with some glitzy Christmas outfits on This Morning, the 38-year-old has now showed off her latest chic party dress.

Taking to Instagram, Holly shared a snap of her in the black and white polka dot midi from high street store Marks & Spencer which features long sleeves and a high neckline.

She wrote alongside it: “Let it snow... thank you @marksandspencer for this beauty.... nice with a belt now but rest assured come Christmas Day... it’s just as nice without and leaves more room for Christmas pudding!”

And fans are desperate to get their hands on one, as someone commented: “Might just get one of those beauties 👌 Holly you look lovely in everything 😁.”

Another said: “Love the Dress Holly ❤️ You look Lovely as all ways ❤️,” while a third added: “Love that dress holly you look fabulous.”

The dress is available to buy from the M&S website for just £45, and comes in sizes 6 through to 24.

Its description reads: “Instantly update casual looks with this floaty polka dot midi dress. Designed in a relaxed shape which falls away from the body.

“High neck with a back button fastening. Crafted from lightweight viscose.”

This comes after Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield, 57, celebrated their final episode of This Morning yesterday before breaking up for the Christmas holidays.

Going all out for the special instalment, mum-of-three Holly chose to wear a very expensive party dress.

A far cry from her M&S bargain piece, the bright red midi cost a whopping £1,550 from Suzannah Fashion and comes in sizes 8-16.

Inspired by an early 1950s silhouette, the dress features a wide neck and puff shoulder.