Holly Willoughby wows fans with £45 M&S dress perfect for the Christmas party

13 December 2019, 11:38

Here's how to get your hands on Holly's dress
Here's how to get your hands on Holly's dress. Picture: Instagram/M&S

Shoppers are desperate to get their hands on Holly's latest outfit.

When it comes to festive fashion, Holly Willoughby is our style inspiration. 

As well as wowing with some glitzy Christmas outfits on This Morning, the 38-year-old has now showed off her latest chic party dress.

Taking to Instagram, Holly shared a snap of her in the black and white polka dot midi from high street store Marks & Spencer which features long sleeves and a high neckline. 

She wrote alongside it: “Let it snow... thank you @marksandspencer for this beauty.... nice with a belt now but rest assured come Christmas Day... it’s just as nice without and leaves more room for Christmas pudding!”

And fans are desperate to get their hands on one, as someone commented: “Might just get one of those beauties 👌 Holly you look lovely in everything 😁.” 

Read More: Holly Willoughby swears live on This Morning after Jamie Oliver's pan catches fire

Another said: “Love the Dress Holly ❤️ You look Lovely as all ways ❤️,” while a third added: “Love that dress holly you look fabulous.”

The dress is available to buy from the M&S website for just £45, and comes in sizes 6 through to 24.

Read More: Phillip Schofield defies Holly Willoughby ‘feud’ rumours after claims This Morning presenters ‘at war’

Its description reads: “Instantly update casual looks with this floaty polka dot midi dress. Designed in a relaxed shape which falls away from the body. 

“High neck with a back button fastening. Crafted from lightweight viscose.”

This comes after Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield, 57, celebrated their final episode of This Morning yesterday before breaking up for the Christmas holidays. 

Going all out for the special instalment, mum-of-three Holly chose to wear a very expensive party dress.

A far cry from her M&S bargain piece, the bright red midi cost a whopping £1,550 from Suzannah Fashion and comes in sizes 8-16.

Inspired by an early 1950s silhouette, the dress features a wide neck and puff shoulder.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Who is Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton as Love Island host is arrested and charged with assault?

Who is Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton as Love Island host is arrested and charged with assault?
The star has been charged with ABH

Caroline Flack arrested and charged with assault after 'row with boyfriend Lewis Burton'
Stacey opened up about her struggles

Stacey Solomon reveals 'failed' breastfeeding caused baby Rex to lose weight
Adam Thomas surprises son Teddy, 5, with return in sweet video after two months away in Australia filming Extra Camp

Adam Thomas surprises son Teddy, 5, with return in sweet video after two months away in Australia filming Extra Camp
Holly's hair was nearly caught on fire during the cooking segment

Holly Willoughby swears live on This Morning after Jamie Oliver's pan catches fire

This Morning

Trending on Heart

The sheet trick has divided people on their opinions on the 'hack'

Woman's 'hack' to layer bedsheets to speed up changing time is slammed as 'disgusting'

Lifestyle

Love Island viewers want Caroline Flack replaced as host

Love Island viewers call for Caroline Flack to be replaced as host following assault charges

TV & Movies

It's bad news for Harry Potter fans...

None of the Harry Potter films will be broadcast over the Christmas period

Christmas

The cute toy will be a great gift for Christmas day

Parents rave over Asda's adorable £20 washing machine for children that's perfect for Christmas

Lifestyle

Phil finally discovers the truth about Sharon's baby

EastEnders spoilers: Phil Mitchell vows revenge after discovering Sharon's baby secret in shock twist

TV & Movies

David James has been spotted getting cosy with his former Strictly partner

Strictly’s David James spotted getting cosy with engaged partner Nadiya Bychkova ahead of show's finale

Strictly Come Dancing