Love Island's Amy Hart lands new job on Loose Women

17 July 2019, 09:31

Amy Hart left the Love Island villa after being dumped by Curtis Pritchard

Amy Hart has landed a job on Loose Women, following her dramatic departure from the Love Island villa last week.

The former air stewardess, 27, will join the ITV daytime show as a guest panelist from next Wednesday, she confirmed to The Sun.

Read more: Curtis Pritchard branded a SNAKE by angry Love Island viewers after snogging Maura Higgins

Amy said: "I’m so excited, I’ve been a fan of Loose Women since I was 12.

Amy Hart has landed a job at Loose Women
Amy Hart has landed a job at Loose Women. Picture: REX Features

"It’s my birthday tomorrow so this is the best present ever. I can’t wait to see the ladies next Wednesday."

She also confirmed the news on her Instagram, sharing a picture of herself alongside the caption: "The face you make when someone asks you if you cried when you got the call from the Loose Ladies 💖😭 What a birthday present that is! 🎉🎁🎈".

Read more: Love Island fans left shocked as Anna and Jordan reveal secret kinky cupboard in the Hideaway

This news comes after she joined Andrea McLean, Coleen Nolan, Jane Moore and Brenda Edwards on the panel on yesterday's show.

During her appearance, she discussed her ex Curtis Pritchard's new romance with Maura Higgins.

She said: "Initially I didn’t warm to Maura because of her treatment to Molly and her treatment of Elma.

Read more: Top hairdresser explains how to easily style your hair like Love Island's Molly-Mae

"However because she’s kind, caring and funny and we’ve both travelled a lot, so we bonded over that.

"You live in the same house as people – we did form a friendship."

"So, then for her to once again move the goal posts to suit her situation to decide we never friends in the first place because she wanted to get with Curtis, obviously it’s not the most ideal thing.

Amy Hart left the Love Island villa after being dumped by Curtis Pritchard
Amy Hart left the Love Island villa after being dumped by Curtis Pritchard. Picture: ITV

"But I left on good terms with her because I want all of my friends to be happy."

Amy also hit back at claims that her leaving speech was written by producers, saying: "A lot of people have said, I've read everywhere, that it was written by someone else.

"It wasn't - because if you watch the one by the fire pit, I lose it half way through and run out of things to say."

