Love Island fans left shocked as Anna and Jordan reveal secret kinky cupboard in the Hideaway

Fans spotted something odd in the corner. Picture: ITV

Love Island fans spotted some very cheeky items in the corner of the Hideaway.

Love Island saw the fall out from the dramatic dumping of Joanna Chimonides during last night’s show.

But it was Anna Vakili and Jordan Hames who left the nation speechless after they were given a night in the Hideaway.

And things certainly heated up when Jordan decided to perform a cheeky striptease for his partner.

However, ITV2 viewers were left shocked when he made full use of a 'secret cupboard' in the corner full of kinky props such as feather dusters, handcuffs and a blindfold.

Jordan stripped for Anna on Love Island. Picture: ITV

“THEY FOUND THE CUPBOARD #LoveIsland,” said one fan.

Another wrote: “No way do the producers have handcuffs in the cupboard for the islanders ahahha #loveisland”

While a third added: “Has there been a kink cupboard in there the whole time? #loveisland📷 #hideaway?”

Are you seriously telling me this WHOLE time there's been a cupboard in the hideaway with handcuffs and blindfolds and NOBODY else has figured it out???#loveisland pic.twitter.com/8fQ3GTrtjM — Dale(y) Grace (@everydamndaley) July 16, 2019

Lol no ones gone in the hideaway cupboards before looool #loveisland — Jac (@eyupjac) July 16, 2019

First ones to find the secret cupboard ? Lol #loveisland — Aniqa (@xAniqax) July 16, 2019

Elsewhere in the episode, following Joanna’s exit, Michael Griffiths came under fire after he told ex Amber Gill to “sit down” before giving her some brutal home truths about how her interest wasn't reciprocated.

And things kicked off once again tonight, as Amber hit out at her friends for not sticking up for her.

Speaking to Ovie Soko, she slammed: "Don't come over and shout from over there to me to tell me to sit down like I'm a f***ing dog."

Looking over at Maura Higgins, Curtis Pritchard, Anna and Jordan chatting with Michael, she said: "But even people like Anna there sitting having a laugh with him.

"F*** those people that have just riled me up and that are just talking to them."

Later on in the villa, Amber told Maura how she felt, explaining: "Everybody riled me up and then nobody said anything to him and was sitting around the kitchen laughing with him.

"Just because you thought it was so disrespectful what he said, so it would have been nice for you to say that to him."

Before adding: “I've had everybody's back in here and I would expect the same from everybody else."

Despite causing an almighty row, it looks like the firefighter is keen to redeem himself as he attempted to make things up to Amber the next morning.

Michael apologised to Amber. Picture: ITV

Asking the 20-year-old to go for a chat, he said: "When I came over and told you to sit down, it was because you had been wearing heels all night and I didn't want you to walk anywhere else.

"I am apologising if it came across in a bad way."

Michael then added: "I don't actually want to hurt you and I never have. Right now, it seems that I take all of my frustration out on you."

Amber was left in tears by her chat with Michael. Picture: ITV

Meanwhile, the Islanders got a shock when Ovie and Chris Taylor were taken on dates by bombshells India Reynolds and Harley Brash.

While Ovie and Harley hit it off immediately, India got very cheeky with Chris when she tricked him into believing she works as a puppeteer - despite actually being a model.

Back at the villa, Amber was given a little light release from all the drama when she got a text which read: “Don’t worry Amber. The boys aren’t having all the fun. Greg is waiting for you on the Hideaway terrace. #guarddown #openminded”

