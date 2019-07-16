Curtis Pritchard branded a SNAKE by angry Love Island viewers after snogging Maura Higgins

Curtis has been branded a snake after last night's episode. Picture: ITV

Curtis decided to pursue Maura over Francesca last night - just days after his old flame Amy left the villa

Love Island viewers weren't pleased with Curtis Pritchard last night after he snogged Maura Higgins before lying to new girl Francesca Allen about his actions.

The professional ballroom dancer, 23, has been involved in a love triangle with Maura and Francesca for the last few days - and last night finally opted to move on with Maura.

He pulled the Irish grid girl, 28, aside for a chat on the terrace to let her know he'd chosen her, and the pair shared a snog.

Curtis pulled Maura for a chat in last night's episode. Picture: ITV

However, he later told Francesca that he had come to her before telling Maura - and viewers have now branded him a liar.

Curtis told her: "I wanted to speak to you first tonight."

Furious viewers took to Twitter to blast Curtis for his actions, with one writing: "Did anyone notice that Curtis lied about telling Francesca first?"

Another added: "I was rooting for Curtis until he said ‘I wanted to come and talk to you first’... after lipsing Maura on the roof terrace."

I was rooting for Curtis until he said ‘I wanted to come and talk to you first’... after lipsing Maura on the roof terrace. 😂 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/jXCgBRPtdn — RowenaStyleFilez (@RowenaCharlotte) July 15, 2019

Did anyone notice that Curtis lied about telling Francesca first? #loveisland — TTTTT (@tamannnaaaaaa) July 15, 2019

Some viewers branded him a snake, with one writing: "Curtis is a snake Amy, you had a narrow escape there girl, you handled yourself so well and so dignified, made a grown man cry, I hope you find Mr right soon and have a wonderful and happy life together !"

Another added: "Curtis is the biggest rat in the Villa he’s choosing Maura coz he thinks she’s more popular with the viewers".