After what feels like YEARS of waiting, Line of Duty is finally back on our screens with a sixth series.

Filming was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, but viewers will get to see AC-12 take on a different case involving new character Joanne Davidson (Kelly Macdonald).

But is this the last series of Line of Duty or will there be a season 7? Here’s what we know…

Is this the last series of Line of Duty?

Line of Duty has only been commissioned up to season 6, so it is unclear whether this is the last.

Creator Jed Mercurio said at a press screening ahead of the fifth season: “I don’t know. We all love making the show. I think a lot depends on how people respond to it.

“I think that it’s great that people get very excited about it, when they get to the end of the series and they talk about what they want to know, and what they want to see next.

“But I think we recognise that it’s got a life span, so I think we’ve got to calibrate that against the audience responses.

“I have some thoughts [about how it’s all going to end].”

But it looks like Jed still has some unfinished business, as he hinted he has some ideas for another series.

Kelly Macdonald plays DCI Joanne Davidson in Line of Duty. Picture: BBC

Speaking Mark Billingham on the Albi podcast, A Stab in the Dark about the storyline for a seventh season, the writer said: “I know the basics of it, yes, but its terms of how we get their episode by episode, that’s something that I leave until we actually get into script development on the given series.

“I don’t think very far ahead in terms of actually plotting out, but since series two finished we’ve always had conversations with the BBC about how far ahead they were prepared to commission the series.

“So, series three was commissioned with a series of four already in the bag, which meant we knew that series three didn’t have to be the last and we’ve carried on that way really up until series six, where we always knew there was the possibility that of another series.

“And that’s become increasingly important because of the meta-narrative, the overall arc where there are so many loose ends, what we don’t want to do is have a loyal audience left hanging and frustrated because the series doesn’t get re- commissioned and there are lots of unanswered questions, which we’ve never had the opportunity to address.”

In the past, Line of Duty has taken a two-year hiatus before returning to screens, so we might have to wait a while for season 7.

