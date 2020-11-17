Industry filming locations: where was the BBC show filmed?

BBC Two drama Industry filming locations: where is the show set and where was it filmed? London and Cardiff locations revealed.

Industry is the latest drama to have us hooked, and episode two airs on BBC Two tonight.

It tells the story of a group of graduates competing for a job on the trading floor of fictional London investment bank Pierpoint.

While the show is set in the English capital, it was actually mostly filmed on a set in Cardiff, Wales.

Here's your need-to-know on where it was filmed and set.

Where was Industry filmed?

The show was filmed mostly in Cardiff, Wales, at Pinewood Studios, but is set in London, England.

When the show was officially announced, a Bad Wolf article stated: "The series will be shot in Cardiff in the summer of 2019 and draws on the writers’ personal experience to explore the cutthroat world of international finance."

Industry was filmed in a studio in Cardiff, Wales. Picture: HBO/BBC

Lena Dunhem, who directed the series, tweeted last year: "AHHHH! I'm so excited to announce I’m directing & executive producing a new series with @hbo called INDUSTRY.

"It’s all about the cutthroat world of international finance. Think Wolf of Wall Street meets Melrose Place. I've moved across the pond for the summer to shoot this - specifically Wales UK - which is a dreamy place with fairytale gardens, super sweet humans, and dragon mythology. So taking reccs on secret spots, cuisine, you name it! Stay tuned for more! [sic]."

When was Industry filmed?

It was filmed in the summer of 2019.

What is Industry about?

Industry follows five graduates as they compete to land a job at a bank, and centres around Harper Stern (played by Myha'la Herrold) as she moves from New York for the scheme.

A group of graduates compete for a full-time job at the bank. Picture: HBO/BBC

When is Industry on BBC Two?

Industry airs every Tuesday on BBC Two at 9:15pm.

Is there a trailer for Industry?

You can watch the trailer below:

