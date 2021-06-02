Before We Die cast: Who is in the Channel 4 series and how do you recognise them?

2 June 2021, 17:00

The full cast of Before We Die
The full cast of Before We Die. Picture: Instagram/PA Images/ITV

Who is in the cast of Before We Die with Lesley Sharp and Bill Ward? Here's the full line up...

Channel 4 is back with brand new crime thriller Before We Die, which is a remake of the Swedish original.

The six-part series follows Bristol-based detective Hannah Laing - who is played by Lesley Sharp - as she sets out to catch the person who murdered her colleague and lover Sean.

But who stars in the show and what else have they been in?

Who is in the cast of Before We Die?

Lesley Sharp as Hannah Laing

Lesley Sharp stars in Before We Die
Lesley Sharp stars in Before We Die. Picture: PA Images

TV fans will recognise Detective Inspector Hannah Laing as Lesley Sharp who starred as Janet Scott in ITV’s Scott & Bailey

She has also had roles in Clocking Off, Bob & Rose and Afterlife.

As for her film career, Lesley has had roles in The Full Monty, Rita, Sue and Bob Too, Naked, Priest and Vera Drake.

Bill Ward as Sean Hardacre

Bill Ward played James Barton in Emmerdale
Bill Ward played James Barton in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Bill Ward is best known for his role as Charlie Stubbs in Coronation Street from 2003-2007.

In 2013, Bill joined the cast of Emmerdale as James Barton where he was part of some huge storylines.

EastEnders fans might also recognise Bill for his role as Mike Parker all the way back in 2003.

The star has also had roles in shows such as The Bill, Heartbeat, Holby City and Doctors.

Patrick Gibson as Christian Radic

Patrick Gibson is playing Hannah’s estranged son Christian Radic, who she got arrested for for possession of drugs with intent to supply.

The actor previously played Steve Winchell in Netflix’s The OA, while his other credits include The White Princess, Primeval, The Tudors and Their Finest.

He recently appeared alongside Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins in Tolkien

Tony Gojanovic as Davor Mimica

Tony Gojanovic as Davor Mimica in Before We Die
Tony Gojanovic as Davor Mimica in Before We Die. Picture: Channel 4

Croatian actor Gojanovic plays Davor Mimica, who is the eldest child of the Mimica family.

His father was murdered by Serbian forces and he wants to take over the illegal cocaine trade in south west England.

Gojanovic previously starred in HBO Europe drama Uspjeh.

Kazia Pelka as Dubravka Mimica

Kazia Pelka as Dubravka Mimica in Before We Die
Kazia Pelka as Dubravka Mimica in Before We Die. Picture: Channel 4

TV fans will recognise Kazia for her numerous roles in TV shows such as Brookside, Heartbeat, The Bill, World's End, Doctors and Casualty.

Issy Knopfler as Bianca Mimica

Youngest child of the Mimica family Bianca Mimica is played by Issy Knopfler.

This seems Issy’s first big TV role, however she’s due to star in a new film Everything I Ever Wanted to Tell My Daughter About Men.

He father is Mark Knopfler, who is a singer-songwriter who sang ‘Money for Nothing’.

Vincent Regan as Billy Murdoch

Vincent Regan as Billy Murdoch in Before We Die
Vincent Regan as Billy Murdoch in Before We Die. Picture: Channel 4

The Organised Crime Unit’s newest member is played by Vincent Regan.

Vincent previously appeared on ITV’s London’s Burning, and has since appeared in TV shows such as Flesh and Blood, Traces, Poldark, Victoria and Vera.

His film roles also include 300, Troy, Clash of the Titans, Snow White and the Huntsman and Vendetta.

Petar Cvirn as Stefan Vargic

Petar Cvirn as Stefan Vargic in Before We Die
Petar Cvirn as Stefan Vargic in Before We Die. Picture: Channel 4

Bianca’s boyfriend Stefan Vargic is played by Petar Cvirn, who has appeared in a number of Croatian TV shows.

Credits include Sleep Sweet My Darling, Freedom from Despair and God Forbid a Worse Thing Should Happen.

Ryszard Turbiasz as Zvonomir Mimica

Ryszard Turbiasz as Zvonomir Mimica in Before We Die
Ryszard Turbiasz as Zvonomir Mimica in Before We Die. Picture: Channel 4

Poland-born Ryszard Turbiasz has appeared in many films such as Wolven, Zwarte sneeuw and Los zand.

Rebecca Scroggs as Tina Carter

Rebecca Scroggs is starring as Tina Carter in Before We Die
Rebecca Scroggs is starring as Tina Carter in Before We Die. Picture: PA Images

Head of the OCU Tina Carter is Hannah and Sean’s boss and is played by Rebecca Scroggs.

EastEnders fans will recognise her as Fiona ‘Tosh’ Mackintosh which she played in 2014.

Her other credits include Holby City, Casualty, comedy-drama Flack, Queens of Mystery, Alex Rider and Grace.

Steve Toussaint as Leonard Kane

Steve Toussaint was in Line of Duty
Steve Toussaint was in Line of Duty. Picture: BBC

Steve Toussaint has also had a long list of TV credits, he starred as Chief Superintendent Mallick in Line of Duty.

He has also appeared in It’s A Sin, Our Girl, Killed by My Debt and Death in Paradise.

