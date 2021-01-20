When is Behind Her Eyes out on Netflix?

Your need-to-know on upcoming Netflix series Behind Her Eyes. Picture: Netflix

Behind Her Eyes: release date, cast, trailer and everything you need to know about the upcoming series.

If you've already binged every episode of Bridgerton and are looking for your next Netflix obsession, we have *great* news...

Behind Her Eyes - based on the thriller novel of the same name by Saran Pinborough - will be arriving on the streaming service soon, and we're already counting down the days.

Read more: Where is the new First Dates restaurant? Filming location revealed

It features an all-star cast of the likes of Simona Brown, Tom Bateman, and Eve Hewson, and we're expecting big things.

Here's your need-to-know on the upcoming drama.

Behind Her Eyes stars Simona Brown, Tom Bateman, and Eve Hewson. Picture: Netflix

When is Behind Her Eyes out on Netflix?

Good news for those who can't wait to get started on the show - we finally have a release date.

It is set to drop on Netflix on 17 February 2021.

What is Behind Her Eyes about?

Behind Her Eyes drops on Netflix next month. Picture: Netflix

The six-part series tells the story of a woman called Louise (Brown), who gets a job in a psychiatrists office and starts having an affair with her boss David (Bateman). She then becomes friends with his wife Adele (Hewson) and, according to the series description, 'finds herself caught in a dangerous web of secrets where nothing and no one is what they seem'.

Netflix says: "Since her husband walked out, Louise has made her son her world, supporting them both with her part-time job in a psychiatrist’s office. Her world is thrown off kilter when she begins an affair with her new boss David and matters take an even stranger turn when she’s drawn into an unlikely friendship with his wife Adele.

"What starts as an unconventional love triangle soon becomes a dark, psychological tale of suspense and twisted revelations, as Louise finds herself caught in a dangerous web of secrets where nothing and no one is what they seem."

Read more: This Morning viewers praise 'amazing' 11-year-old who has raised £130,000 by camping in his garden

Who is in the cast of Behind Her Eyes?

Louise is played by Simona Brown, who is known for starring in Channel 4 drama Kiss Me First and BBC's The Little Drummer Girl.

David is played by Tom Bateman, who has appeared in Beecham House and Vanity Fair.

Adele is played by Eve Hewson, who played Maid Marian in the 2018 film Robin Hood.

Eve Hewson plays Adele. Picture: Netflix

Is there a trailer for Behind Her Eyes?

There is! You can watch the teaser trailer below:

NOW READ:

Bridgerton creator says 'steamy' Netflix period drama is 'a marriage of history and fantasy'