20 August 2019, 08:57 | Updated: 20 August 2019, 09:03

Home and Away actor Ben Unwin - who played Jesse McGregor - was found dead at his house by police.

Home and Away star Ben Unwin has died at the age of just 41. 

According to reports, the actor's body was discovered on 14 August, but the cause of death is currently unknown. 

The tragic news was confirmed by New South Wales Police. They said in a statement: "Police attended Minyon Falls, Whian Whian, responding to a concern for welfare.

"The body of a 41-year-old man was located. The death has not been treated as suspicious."

The soap actor was cast as bad boy Jesse McGregor in 1996 where he was on it for four years. He then returned in 2000 and again from 2002 to 2005.

His character was known for having his fair few brushes with the law and was sent to prison after being accused of burning down Alf Stewart's Bait Shop for insurance money.

Channel 7 - which broadcasts Home and Away - also released a statement saying their “thoughts and prayers” are with Ben’s family and friends.

A spokesperson said: "Cast and crew from Home and Away are saddened to learn of the passing of former castmate, Ben Unwin.

"Ben’s work in the role of Jesse McGregor is remembered with much affection.

"Ben’s family and friends are in our thoughts and prayers."

After giving up acting in 2005, Ben is said to have gone back to University to study law and later worked as a solicitor. 

His old Home and Away cast mates have paid tribute to him on social media, with Ada Nicodemou, who plays Leah, sharing a photo on Instagram.

She wrote: "I just woke up to the tragic news of Ben's passing, my heart goes out to his family."

Kimberley Cooper, who played Gypsy Smith also posted a tribute to her former colleague with a photo of their very first magazine cover, writing: "My first TV week cover was with you.

"We had years of laughter, be it giggles on set trying to get through scenes as lovers or doubled over belly laughs at the pubs after work.

“I will be sad for now, but I promise to tell stories of great joy about our times together. You forever hold a special place in my heart. Love you Onion.”

