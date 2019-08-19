Emotional Josie Gibson opens up on struggles of being a single mum

19 August 2019, 13:05 | Updated: 19 August 2019, 13:08

Josie Gibson was open Loose Women speaking about being a single mum
Josie Gibson was open Loose Women speaking about being a single mum. Picture: ITV
Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

The former Big Brother winner opened up on life as a single mum after splitting from partner Terry last Christmas.

Josie Gibson has had to find an "inner strength" to raise her son.

She made an emotional appearance on today's Loose Women, telling the panel that she was terrified when her relationship with baby Reggie-James' dad Terry came to an abrupt end last Christmas - but she has had to keep things together for the sake of the adorable tot.

She said: "Three months in and I split up I was so panicked. The thought of dong it all on your own... as other single parents will know, there is something in you, you just find this inner strength.

"You've just got to get on with it."

Read more: Josie Gibson shows off dramatic weightloss

Baby Reggie made an appearance on the show - and the Loose Women loved his outfit
Baby Reggie made an appearance on the show - and the Loose Women loved his outfit. Picture: ITV
Josie appeared on Monday's Loose Women, where she opened up about the pressure of raising a child alone
Josie appeared on Monday's Loose Women, where she opened up about the pressure of raising a child alone. Picture: ITV

Josie split from her partner Terry last Christmas after her had an OCD-fuelled meltdown over her leaving shoes in the hallway.

Now she claims that despite trying to successfully co-parent with Terry, even turning to an app that meant they didn't need to speak to one another face to face, she is finding that things are still very much on "his schedule".

She added: "The hardest thing is having to deal with every day life with no sleep, and your life goes to a standstill.

"You've got to say 'no' to a lot more things when you're a single parent.

Read more: Josie Gibson is back wearing a size 18 after gaining FOUR stone while pregnant

"Terry will have him for the odd weekend. I went to Scotland for four days and I felt guilty but I came back feeling like a better mother."

Thankfully for Josie, her brother Josh travelled to London with her to keep an eye on baby Reggie-James backstage as she chatted to the Loose Women.

She added: "He's like the Loose Women mascot. He was on this show when he wasn't even born, and I did my gender reveal on the show.

"He's so happy. He's happier than ever and I couldn't be prouder."

