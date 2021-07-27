Who is Bennett from Sexy Beasts? Find out his job, Instagram and what he really looks like

Your need-to-know on Sexy Beast's Bennett - including where he's from, how old he is, and what he looks like without the Mandrill prosthetics...

Sexy Beasts is the latest Netflix series to have us hooked, and we cannot get enough of the wild new dating show.

If you aren't familiar with its premise, it sees a single contestant date three potential suitors before choosing their favourite one.

The catch, though, is that they're all made up in prosthetics to look like things like demons, beavers, and aliens.

One of the first daters is Bennett, who was made up as Mandrill.

Here's your need-to-know on him.

Bennett was disguised as Mandrill for the show. Picture: Netflix

Who is Bennett?

Bennett, who hails from California, is a host/presenter, model, athlete, and actor, according to his Backstage profile.

As well as Sexy Beasts, he has made a number of other TV appearances, including on Fox show Mental Samurai.

Bennett also used to be a professional volleyball player.

What does Bennett look like without his Mandrill prosthetics?

You can see what Bennett really looks like below...





Bennett removed his prosthetics at the end of the episode. Picture: Instagram/bennettcangetit

Is Sexy Beasts' Bennett on Instagram?

He is! You can follow him @bennettcangetit.

Are Bennett and Emma still together?

Bennett got together with 'Demon' Emma at the end of episode one, and the pair did seem to have real chemistry.

While neither party has confirmed their relationship status, it's looking unlikely that they're still together.

They don't seem to follow each other on Instagram, which could indicate that they went their separate ways.

He recently posted about his time on Sexy Beasts on Instagram, writing: "Thank you to everyone who made @sexybeastsdating possible. I came into this show with a open heart and mind and will never forget this experience.

"The last few days of my life have been really strange and it’s hard to describe how I’m feeling. I even put my profile on private cause everything feels so weird rn.

"Sexy Beasts turned out to be SO MUCH more than a few days of filming for a 30 minute episode.

"There is SO MUCH that you don’t know about what happened after the cameras cut off...I’m not really sure what I can and can’t say and I’m still trying to be patient in gathering my thoughts and feelings before I post anything else because there is so much to say..."