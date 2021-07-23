Which Sexy Beasts couples are still together?

Which Sexy Beasts couples are still together? Picture: Netflix

Where are the Sexy Beasts couples now and are any of them still together?

Sexy Beasts is a bizarre new dating show that sees singles get to know each other while made up in prosthetics.

The contestants get to know each other purely based on personality rather than looks, therefore, meaning they aim to form deeper connections with potential suitors.

Each episodes sees one singleton speed date three people, before choosing their 'Sexy Beast'.

Many of the couples did seem to form strong bonds, and viewers may be wondering which of the couples are still together.

Here's what we know.

Are Emma and Bennett still together?

Emma and Bennett formed a connection on episode one. Picture: Netflix

Emma (Demon) and Bennett (Mandrill) were the first Sexy Beast couple to get together, and the pair seemed to hit it off when they finally saw each other's faces.

It isn't known for sure whether they're still together, but they don't seem to follow each other on Instagram, meaning it's likely their romance didn't go the distance.

Are James and Alexis still together?

James and Alexis don't seem to still be together. Picture: Netflix

James (Beaver) and Alexis (Leopard) got together in episode two.

Sadly, it wasn't meant to be, and the pair did not continue their relationship past the show.

While they do follow each other on Instagram, Alexis is loved-up with a new partner.

Are Kariselle and Tyler still together?

Kariselle and Tyler have been leaving flirty messages on each other's Instagrams. Picture: Netflix

Kariselle (Panda) and Tyler (Alien) got together in episode three, and seemed very loved-up when they met face-to-face.

While we don't know for sure if they're still together, they have been writing flirty comments on each other's Instagrams, so watch this space...

Are Ibrahim and Gabi still together?

Gabi and Ibrahim hit it off during the show. Picture: Netflix

Ibrahim (Wolf) and Gabi (Owl) got together at the end of episode four.

Sadly, though, Gabi said she just got a 'friend vibe' from Ibrahim, and the pair didn't end up getting together.

Are Nina and Mick still together?

It isn't clear whether or not Mick and Nina are still together. Picture: Netflix

Nina (Dolphin) and Mick (Rhino) got together in episode five.

The pair haven't confirmed whether they're in a relationship, but they do follow each other on Instagram.

Are Kelechi and Martha still together?

Are Martha and Kelechi still together? Picture: Netflix

Kelechi (Rooster) chose Martha (Deer) in episode six after forming a romantic connection with her.