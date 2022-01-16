Who is Bez? Dancing On Ice star's age, career and net worth revealed

Your need-to-know on Dancing On Ice star Bez. Picture: Alamy

Bez is one of this contestants on this year's Dancing On Ice - here's your need-to-know on the musician.

Dancing On Ice is finally back on our screens, and we can't wait to find out what this year's cohort of celebs have in store.

The new series, which is once again hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, started on ITV on Sunday January 16.

One of the stars hoping to impress the judging panel is Bez, who previously revealed he's 'looking forward to learning a new skill' on the show.

Bez is one of the Dancing On Ice 2022 contestants. Picture: ITV

Speaking soon after he was confirmed as a contestant, he said: "At the moment it’s more like Bambi on Ice, not Dancing On Ice. How I got picked I don’t know because I was absolutely awful at the audition but they must have seen some potential in me!

"I’m looking forward to learning a new skill and I can’t wait for the Christmas ice rinks again and I can get on there and really show off."

Who is Bez? What's his age and background?

Bez, 57, is a musician, DJ, and dancer from Bolton, Lancashire.

He is best known as part of the 90s bad Happy Mondays, in which he played maracas and danced.

Bez joined the band by invitation of lead singer Shaun Ryder, who he remains good friends with. The pair frequently appear on Celebrity Gogglebox together.

Bez is known for being a member of the Happy Mondays. Picture: Alamy

Shaun previously sent him a message of support for Dancing On Ice, which read: "It’s a happy Monday! Hope it’s not a black and blue Monday, mate. I’m here to wish you all the best and say good luck fella for Dancing On Ice. Make sure you keep those maracas warm ‘cos it can get a bit cold! So, call the cops, good luck bro!"

Bez has also appeared on Celebrity Masterchef and Celebrity Big Brother.

What's Bez's net worth?

Bez is worth a reported £700K.