What is the Big Little Lies theme tune? Full soundtrack including Michael Kiwanuka's Cold Little Heart revealed

Big Little Lies has returned for a second series - but what songs feature on the soundtrack? Picture: HBO

Multi-award-winning HBO series, Big Little Lies, not only has a star-studded cast, it has a KILLER soundtrack.

Hollywood royalty Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz star in hit HBO series, Big Little Lies.

In 2018, it was also confirmed that Meryl Streep would be joining the line-up, playing the mother of Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgard), in season 2.

There's no denying the show oozes talent - and the soundtrack is no different.

Here's who sings the stunning theme tune and the other tracks that feature in the soundtrack.

What is the Big Little Lies theme tune?

The theme tune for Big Little Lies is by British singer-songwriter, Michael Kiwanuka.

Kiwanuka's debut album, 'Home Again', went gold in the US upon its release in 2012, and in 2016 his second album 'Love & Hate' went to number one in UK charts.

The track that's played in the opening sequence of Big Little Lies is Kiwanuka's haunting track, 'Cold Little Heart'.

What other songs feature on the Big Little Lies soundtrack?

Season 1, episode 1

- 'Super Rich Kids' (feat. Earl Sweatshirt) - Frank Ocean

- 'Call On Me (feat. Janis Joplin) - Big Brother & The Holding Company

- 'Bloody Mother F***ing Asshole' - Martha Wainwright

- 'You Don't Love Me (No No No)' - Dawn Penn

- 'King Kong' - Babe Ruth

- 'Victim of Love' (feat. Menahan Street Band) - Charles Bradley

- 'The Wind' - PJ Harvey

- 'September Song' - Agnes Obel

Season 1, episode 2

- 'What Have You Done?' - Naomi Shelton & The Gospel Queens

- 'Dance This Mess Around' - The B-52s

- 'River' - Leon Bridges

- 'Heartaches and Pain' - Charles Bradley & Menahan Street Band

- 'Man In Charge' - Brent Amaker & The Rodeo

Season 1, episode 3

- 'Dreams' - Fleetwood Mac

- 'September Song' - Agnes Obel

- 'Harvest Moon' - Neil Young

- 'Queen of Boredness' (feat. Diesler) - Kinny

Season 1, episode 4

- 'This Feeling' - Alabama Shakes

- 'Changes' - Charles Bradley

- 'Anyone Who Know What Love Is (Will Understand) - Irma Thomas

- 'White Rabbit' - Jefferson Airplane

- 'Straight From The Heart' - Irma Thomas

- 'Pocketful of Rainbows' - Elvis Presley

- 'One Night' - Elvis Presley

- 'Ernie' - Fat Freddy's Drop

- 'Bloody Mother F***king Asshole' - Martha Wainwright

Season 1, episode 5

- 'Straight From The Heart' - Irma Thomas

- 'This Feeling' - Alabama Shakes

- 'Rippin Kittin' - Golden Boys with Miss Kittin

- 'Ball and Chain' - Big Brother & The Holding Company

- 'Nothing Arrived' - Villagers

- 'Silver Trembling Hands' - The Flaming Lips

- 'Hands Around My Throat' - Death In Vegas

Season 1, episode 6

- 'Burning Love' - Elvis Presley

- 'Call On Me (feat. Janis Joplin)' - Big Brother & The Holding Company

- 'Cherish The Day' - Sade

- 'Grass Is Greener' - St Paul & The Broken Bones

- 'Papa Was A Rollin' Stone' - The Temptations

Season 1, episode 7

- 'The Wonder Of You' - Conor O'Brien

- 'You Can't Always Get What You Want' - Ituana

- 'How's the World Treating You' - Daniel Agee

- 'It's Now or Never' - Elvis Presley

- 'Don't' - Zoë Kravitz

- 'Helpless' - Neil Young

- 'Treat Me Nice' - Elvis Presley

- 'September Song' - Agnes Obel

Season 2, episode 1

- 'Bad Reputation' - Joan Jett

- 'I'll Be Around' - The Spinners

- 'What Becomes of the Brokenhearted' - Jimmy Ruffin

- 'It's My House' - Diana Ross

- 'Sufjan Stevens' - Mystery of Love

- 'The Rip' - Portishead

- 'Harvest Moon' - Cassandra Wilson

- 'All Apologies' - Sinead O'Connor