Bobby Davro turns up 'still drunk' for GMB as Susanna Reid claims she can 'smell the fumes'

18 September 2019, 14:53

The comedian was looking a bit worse for wear during the very early morning interview today.

Bobby Davro's appearance on Good Morning Britain today puzzled viewers as the comedian appeared to be "still drunk" after only an hour's sleep.

The 61-year-old comedian was a guest on the ITV morning show with Jim Davidson, 64 and was interviewed by Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

READ MORE: Piers Morgan repoens Little Mix feud after tour video is aired

The pair were visibly still boozy from the night before
The pair were visibly still boozy from the night before. Picture: ITV

They were on the show to discuss the Care After Combat Autumn Ball, but Bobby was visibly struggling through the segment after embarking on a 'hotel crawl' that ended at his at 3am.

The Care After Combat charity support veterans who struggle from alcohol and substance abuse and "assists the well-being on veterans and their families".

Jim is the co-founder of the charity, saying he was the "unpaid Chief Executive", while Bobby chimed in joking he was the "dogsbody" of the organisation.

Bobby laughed as he explained the evening before
Bobby laughed as he explained the evening before. Picture: ITV
They both seemed to be struggling
They both seemed to be struggling. Picture: ITV

After the comment, Bobby continued: "I’m drunk, basically, from last night still. I’m struggling a little bit I’ve gotta be honest with you."

Following his admission, the actor was probed by Piers, who asked where he'd been the night before, and he replied: "I can’t remember. I was with him."

Jim took over the conversation and explained: "We started off at the Carlton Club which is the Conservative club, which was empty of course, because it’s all boarded up and we didn’t know what to do.

"So we went on a hotel crawl and ended up at his place.

"He was telling jokes to Japanese visitors who were looking at him rather strangely."

Piers and Susanna quizzed them about their night out
Piers and Susanna quizzed them about their night out. Picture: ITV

After realising how long they'd been out for, Piers asked: "You’ve basically had three hours sleep haven’t you?"

Bobby replied: "No, not really. About an hour. We had a laugh though, didn’t we?"

At the end of the segment, Susanna commented on the smell of alcohol, saying: "I feel drunk from the fumes."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Fans were gutted to see him go

Bake Off viewers brand show 'a fix' after Phil Thorne is sent home despite Priya O'Shea's big blunders
EastEnders fans are worried Bex Fowler will take her own life after emotional bath scene.

EastEnders fans fear for Bex Fowler's life as she drops phone in the bath sparking suicide rumours
Tom Hardy returned to Bedtime Stories, to the delight of many children – and mothers

Mothers swoon over Tom Hardy as they tune into CBeebies for Bedtime Stories – without their children
The first series of Love Island USA will air on UK screens this weekend – and we can't wait!

Love Island USA is FINALLY coming to ITVBe and will air this weekend
Kevin Clifton revealed his insecurities to fans via a candid Instagram post.

Strictly's Kevin Clifton reveals insecurities in honest Instagram post as he opens up about "goth days"

Trending on Heart

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield burst into laughter during the fashion segment

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield left red-faced over hilarious ‘camel toe’ blunder on This Morning

Celebrities

Gregg Wallace shows off his slimmed-down torso on Instagram.

Gregg Wallace strips off for steamy six-pack selfie as he reveals FOUR STONE weight loss

Celebrities

How to check if your flight is affected by Ryanair's pilot walkouts.

Ryanair strikes: Which airports are affected, why are pilots walking out and what are the dates?

Lifestyle

Are there any poisonous spiders in the UK?

Spiders in the UK: What species do we have and are they poisonous?

Lifestyle

The Booty Balm will firm up booties in time for summer

£7 Aldi dupe of £18 Bum Bum Cream will firm up your rear in only 28 days

Beauty

Simon spoke out on today's This Morning

Simon Thomas fights back tears as he begs This Morning viewers to screen for blood cancer that killed his wife

Celebrities