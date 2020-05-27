What is Channel 4 show Britain's Best Parent? and who is host Anita Rani?

Britain's Best Parent? is a new five-part series on Channel 4. Picture: Channel 4

Britain's Best Parent? starts on Channel 4 on 28 May - here's your need-to-know on the five-part series.

Britain's Best Parent? - a new show that explores a variety of parenting styles - starts on Channel 4 this Thursday.

The five-part series will seek to answer one of life's most debated questions, as the parents featured try to prove their parenting technique is 'best'.

In each episode, three sets of parents - with styles ranging from vegan, 'off-grid' and gender fluid - compete against each other to showcase their skills.

Britain's Best Parent? starts on Thursday 28 May. Picture: Channel 4

As well as demonstrating their methods with their own kids, the parents will be tasked with looking after the children of the other two sets as well.

They'll then come together to discuss how they found the experience in a studio in front of an audience, who will then vote on what they believe the best parenting method is.

Vivienne Molokwu, Commissioning Editor for Features & Formats at Channel 4 said: "Judging is an instinctive human trait and when it comes to assessing the rights and wrongs of parenting everyone seems to have an opinion, theory or practice they just can’t wait to share. Britain’s Best Parent? (w/t) is an ambitious competition format that explores this space and invites debate and discussion about the myriad of ways the nation is raising the next generation."

A studio audience will vote on the 'best' technique. Picture: Channel 4

Who is presenter Anita Rani?

The show is hosted by Anita Rani, who is known for presenting Countryfile. Anita also appeared on the 13th series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2015, reaching the semi-finals in the competition.

Speaking about Britain's Best Parent?, Anita said: "Britain’s Best Parent? is a new series that brings 12 sets of parents, all with really distinct styles of parenting into a studio – three at a time – and they all get an opportunity to parent each other’s children and talk about why they choose to do things the way they do.

"The studio audience then vote for their favourite parenting style and then in the final episode, we have the four front runners from each week go head to head. It's hopefully come at the perfect time – we all need a new TV show to get our teeth into, and every single person has an opinion or thought on parenting, whether or not you're a parent."

And when asked is she had preconceived ideas about the parenting techniques featured, she said: "Absolutely. I try not to be too judgmental because I don’t have kids. Also, I’m godmother and aunt and surrounded by children. For me it’s totally up to the individual about how to bring up their children, no one else.

"My dad is hilarious – he’s definitely a father of his generation i.e. never changed a single nappy – and he now feels he’s perfectly placed to give my brother advice of parenting, which we all find very amusing."

Anita Rani is the show's presenter. Picture: Channel 4

When is Britain's Best Parent? on Channel 4 and how many episodes are there?

Britain's Best Parent starts at 8:05pm on Thursday 28 May.

