Gogglebox's Jenny and Lee excite fans with unrecognisable throwback snaps from 2004

Jenny and Lee posted the lovely snaps on social media. Picture: Instagram

Lee Riley and Jenny Newby have been friends for a very long time and are now isolating together during lockdown.

Gogglebox star Lee Riley recently posted a snap that proved just how long he and co-star Jenny have been friends for.

The Channel 4 stars posted an amazing throwback picture which has excited all of the show's fans.

READ MORE: Who are Jenny and Lee from Gogglebox, how old are they and how do they know eachother?

The pair are isolating together. Picture: Instagram

Coronavirus has meant that both Lee, 51, and Jenny, 64, have been isolating together in his caravan and have been able to continue filming episodes that way.

Being together for so long has clearly seen the pals get all nostalgic, as Lee's posted a lovely throwback picture on social media of the pair when they were younger.

He shared a photo of them together on a 2004, smiling widely and dressed smartly for the professional pic.

The snap from 2004 is lovely. Picture: Instagram

Lee sporting a brunette hairdo and wearing a dark suit with white shirt has his arm around Jenny who is dressed in a formal black dress.

She is rocking a short brown stylish haircut and holding a big bouquet of flowers.

Lee hilariously joked that the photo was not of their wedding.

He wrote on Instagram: "Old photo 16 years ago of me and Jenny on a cruise taking the p**s and no before you ask we didn’t get married."

Their 118,000 Instagram followers were quick to shower the pair with praise.

One Instagram user wrote: "You two should have a show of your own! Bloody hilarious."