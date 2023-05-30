Ant McPartlin suffers painful fall just minutes into Britain's Got Talent semi final

30 May 2023, 10:38

Ant McPartlin slips on BGT stage

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Ant McPartlin took a tumble on Britain's Got Talent last night live on air.

Things didn’t go to plan for Ant McPartlin on Britain’s Got Talent last night, when he suffered a painful fall just minutes into the live semi-final.

Hosting the show with Declan Donnelly, he was seen sliding into view at the end of Diversity’s opening routine.

However, it seems he was too over enthusiastic as he ended up losing his footing and falling on his bum.

Dec looked shocked but tried to keep his cool as he helped Ant up and asked if he was okay.

Ant McPartlin fell over on Britain's Got Talent
Ant McPartlin fell over on Britain's Got Talent. Picture: ITV

Ant later told viewers: “My back! If you didn’t catch that, that was quite a heavy fall.

He then joked: “I don’t know if I am OK. I wet myself! And farted at the same time! But I’ll carry on.”

“I can confirm, he did fart, he did…” Dec added.

Simon Cowell later said it was his "favourite opening ever", before asking Ant: "Are you ok?"

Ant replied: "I'm fine… let's get on shall we?"

Declan Donnelly was in hysterics about Ant's fall
Declan Donnelly was in hysterics about Ant's fall. Picture: ITV

Fans of the show were quick to comment, with on writing on Twitter: “I really hope you’re okay Ant, that was a nasty fall. Rest up! “

“Poor ant felt that fall . Hope he’s ok he’s gonna be sore tomorrow,” someone else wrote, while a third added: “Ouch that was some fall ant I’m so sorry glad your alright.”

A fourth wrote: “Ohhh that was a really hard fall and trust me it was REALLY funny poor Ant I hope he's not badly hurt!”

While the cameras initially cut away from Ant, later in the show, ITV bosses repeated the fall in slow motion.

“Let’s just take a look back,” Dec said, while Ant said: “Nah, nah, you don’t want to see it in slow motion! Woah!”

Meanwhile, the first live semi-final included two golden buzzer acts including Gamal John with his rendition of James Brown classic It's A Man's Man's World.

Bruno Tonioli was so impressed he hit his golden buzzer, while dancer Musa Motha earned a special golden buzzer from the whole panel.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is not on This Morning today

Is Holly Willoughby leaving This Morning and when will she return?

Molly Marsh has joined the Love Island line up

Inside Love Island star Molly Marsh's celebrity lifestyle with Coronation Street star mum

Dani Dyer with boyfriend Jarrod Bowen alongside a picture of their twin girls dressed in pink babygrows and bow hats

Dani Dyer twins names: What has the former Love Island star called her baby girls?

Danny Dyer has been seen cuddling his grandchildren

Danny Dyer cuddles twin grandchildren as their cute names are revealed

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield fallout: Everything we know about their feud

What happened between Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield?

Trending on Heart

Eamonn Holmes says 'life is tough' for Phillip Schofield's ex-lover

Eamonn Holmes says 'life is tough' for Phillip Schofield's ex-lover

Holly Willoughby breaks silence on Phillip Schofield affair

Holly Willoughby denies knowing about Phillip Schofield's affair with 'younger' This Morning colleague
Phillip Schofield admits to having affair with 'younger' This Morning colleague

Phillip Schofield admits to having affair with 'younger' This Morning colleague

7 of the best LGBTQ+ books to read to your kids

Pride Month 2023: 8 of the best LGBTQ+ books to read to your kids

Lifestyle

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby's returns to TV confirmed

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby's return to TV confirmed

Your need-to-know on Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald

Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald: Age, son and net worth revealed

MAFS Australia's Josh White drinking a beer with his sunglasses on and Tayla Winter takes car sefie in pink dress

Why everyone thinks MAFS Australia contestants Josh White and Tayla Winter are dating

A driver has claimed no one knows what this road sign means

Motorist convinced ‘99% of drivers’ don’t know what this road sign means

Lifestyle

Alison Hammond puts £700,000 house up for sale to move closer This Morning studios

Alison Hammond puts £700,000 house up for sale to move closer to This Morning studio

Holly Willoughby walking hand in hand with husband Dan Baldwin in an old picture

Who is Holly Willoughby's TV producer husband Dan Baldwin?

The Chase star Mark Labbett has spoken out about his new girlfriend

The Chase's Mark Labbett speaks out about new girlfriend Hayley Palmer for the first time

Danny Dyer has shared a message to his daughter

Danny Dyer breaks silence as he becomes a granddad again to twin girls

Una Healy reveals the truth behind 'thouple' with David Haye

Una Healy reveals the truth behind 'throuple' with David Haye

Chrishell Stause and G Flip on their wedding day and smiling on the red carpet

Are Chrishell Stause and G Flip married? A look inside their relationship

How Holly Willoughby 'gave This Morning ultimatum' amid feud with Phillip Schofield

How Holly Willoughby 'gave This Morning ultimatum' amid feud with Phillip Schofield