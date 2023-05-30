Ant McPartlin suffers painful fall just minutes into Britain's Got Talent semi final

Ant McPartlin slips on BGT stage

By Naomi Bartram

Things didn’t go to plan for Ant McPartlin on Britain’s Got Talent last night, when he suffered a painful fall just minutes into the live semi-final.

Hosting the show with Declan Donnelly, he was seen sliding into view at the end of Diversity’s opening routine.

However, it seems he was too over enthusiastic as he ended up losing his footing and falling on his bum.

Dec looked shocked but tried to keep his cool as he helped Ant up and asked if he was okay.

Ant McPartlin fell over on Britain's Got Talent. Picture: ITV

Ant later told viewers: “My back! If you didn’t catch that, that was quite a heavy fall.

He then joked: “I don’t know if I am OK. I wet myself! And farted at the same time! But I’ll carry on.”

“I can confirm, he did fart, he did…” Dec added.

Simon Cowell later said it was his "favourite opening ever", before asking Ant: "Are you ok?"

Ant replied: "I'm fine… let's get on shall we?"

Declan Donnelly was in hysterics about Ant's fall. Picture: ITV

Fans of the show were quick to comment, with on writing on Twitter: “I really hope you’re okay Ant, that was a nasty fall. Rest up! “

“Poor ant felt that fall . Hope he’s ok he’s gonna be sore tomorrow,” someone else wrote, while a third added: “Ouch that was some fall ant I’m so sorry glad your alright.”

A fourth wrote: “Ohhh that was a really hard fall and trust me it was REALLY funny poor Ant I hope he's not badly hurt!”

While the cameras initially cut away from Ant, later in the show, ITV bosses repeated the fall in slow motion.

“Let’s just take a look back,” Dec said, while Ant said: “Nah, nah, you don’t want to see it in slow motion! Woah!”

Meanwhile, the first live semi-final included two golden buzzer acts including Gamal John with his rendition of James Brown classic It's A Man's Man's World.

Bruno Tonioli was so impressed he hit his golden buzzer, while dancer Musa Motha earned a special golden buzzer from the whole panel.