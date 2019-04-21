Alesha Dixon ‘thought life was over’ after marriage split from cheating MC Harvey

The Britain’s Got Talent presenter admits she was left devastated in the wake of her ex-husband’s affair but says “I’m proud of the fact I feel fearless now”

Alesha Dixon has revealed that she “thought her life was over” when she discovered ex-husband MC Harvey’s affair.

The TV presenter, 40, who wed the rapper in 2005, was left “heartbroken” after finding out that Harvey had cheated on her with friend and singer Javine just a year into their marriage.

Alesha told The Sun on Sunday: "I didn’t eat for a few days. I just remember sitting on the floor in my house.

"You ask those questions, ‘Why?’ ‘What have I done wrong?’.

"I just remember having a feeling when I was driving. I felt so low in myself that I thought I wouldn’t care if the car crashed."

Alesha was left “heartbroken” when she found out Harvey had cheated on her with friend and singer Javine. Picture: Getty

The former Mis-Teeq singer admitted the year that followed was “terrible”.

She was dropped from her record label shortly after the infidelity and struggled to process what had happened.

“That period taught me that karma exists. I had been dropped from my old label and gone through that terrible year when I thought my life was over,” she said.

“But then my career took a life-changing turn,” explained Alesha, who is worth an estimated £2.8million.

The mum-of-one, who shares her five-year-old daughter, Azura, with former backing dancer and husband Azuka Ononye, made a sensational comeback when she was offered her judging role on Britain’s Got Talent – and now says she's the happiest she's ever been.

“I’m proud of the fact I feel fearless now. I spent such a long time feeling afraid of everything. Now I feel everything is possible.

Virgin TV BAFTA Television Awards - Press Room. Picture: Getty

The beloved star, who grew up in Welwyn Garden City, has come a long way since her humble beginnings.

She added: "I have been very determined from a young age. Growing up, I didn’t have nice clothes. My friends would have new clothes, while I wore the same jeans for months.

"I couldn’t afford to go to dance classes. The only time I would get to dance was at school, doing the choreography for school plays.

"I planned to become a PE teacher but after I was approached by a record producer on a train, my life took a different turn, and I eventually ended up being in Mis-Teeq."