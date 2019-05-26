Ant and Dec secretly AUDITION for Britain’s Got Talent in hilarious prank

Ant and Dec team up with Stephen Mulhern to audition for BGT. Picture: ITV

The presenting duo took to the stage in full fancy dress to perform their “bonkers” Disco Dogs dance routine – and got FOUR YESES!

Britain’s Got Talent fans were left in stitches when Ant and Dec secretly auditioned for the show as “bonkers” dance act Disco Dogs.

The presenting duo teamed up with Britain's Got More Talent host Stephen Mulhern to pull off the prank, but impressed the judges so much they got four yeses and were sent through to the next round!

Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon were obviously delighted with the last audition of 2019, which saw three music-loving mutts perform to Who Let the Dogs Out and Gangnam Style.

Disco Dogs impressed the judges with their dance routine. Picture: ITV

In fact, the final act before the live-semi finals got the judges and the crowd in the party mood as Amanda and Alesha jumped up on the desk and started dancing.

But the prank worked better than the boys had imagined and, much to their delight, was given some serious praise when it came to the judges comments.

“This is the sort of thing my son Eric would love. What a great end to the show this year. Thank you,” said Simon, who had no idea he was being taken for a ride.

David also raved about the performance, describing it as “bonkers” but “very Britain's Got Talent”.

The big reveal left Simon, David, Amanda and Alesha in total shock. Picture: ITV

Once Disco Dogs had listened to all of the judges comments, the three cheeky presenters removed their dog heads for the big reveal – leaving everyone in complete shock.

Ant yelled: “We did it, after all these years!”

Viewers at home thought the practical joke was a stroke of genius and took to social media to share their joy.

"One of the best things on the show tonight were the disco dogs well done @ antanddec just so good & funny,” wrote one fan.

While another tweeted: "Best part of tonight's @ BGT was the last act that turned out to be @ antanddec and @StephenMulhern # DiscoDogs # BGT.”

"Hilarious end to # BGT tonight #discoDogs,” said a third.

The performance marked the end of the audition stages for another year as the live semi-finals kick off next week, running from May 27th and to May 31st.

