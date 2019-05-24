When is the Britain’s Got Talent 2019 final and can I get tickets to the event?

Fancy seeing the Britain’s Got Talent acts and judges in person? Tickets for 2019’s live shows are available – and they’re all free! Picture: ITV

Want to snap up FREE tickets to the BGT live shows at London's Hammersmith Apollo? Here's how!

Are you a Britain’s Got Talent super-fan?

Good news because you can now apply for tickets to see this year’s semi-finals AND the grand finale live on stage in London for free!

It takes a matter of minutes to apply for seats at the hotly-anticipated event so why not watch your favourite acts perform in front of your very eyes instead of on TV?

Here’s where, how and when to snap up the BGT freebies.

That's a wrap for #BGT Auditions 2019. What an incredible series it's going to be! 🤩🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/ATpriR06UX — Britain's Got Talent (@BGT) February 12, 2019

When do the Britain's Got Talent live shows start?

This year’s glittering Britain's Got Talent semi-finals begin on Monday May 27th and run through to Friday May 31st.

The talent show’s last week of performances are live, unlike the pre-recorded auditions, which means the public will be able to vote for their favourite acts.

Each night, eight entertainers will take to the stage as they try to win over the public in a bid to make it through to the final on June 2nd.

You can catch the stunts, dances and dramatic displays on ITV each night between 7.30pm and 9pm – or at the live shows if you're lucky enough to get tickets.

How do I get tickets to the Britain's Got Talent 2019 live shows?

You can snap up tickets to the Britain's Got Talent live shows right now.

Seats for the semi-finals and the grand finale are available at applausestore.com and the very best part? They’re completely free.

We’re sure they will be in huge demand so the best thing to do is sign up to the Applause Store mailing list – the events company will then email you when tickets become available.

Just remember, audiences are picked on a first come, first served basis so make sure you’re at the front of the queue.

Who is on the BGT judging panel this year?

Music mogul Simon Cowell will lead the judging panel as always, alongside last year's favourites David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon.

Simon and Amanda have judged every single season of Britain’s Got Talent so far, so it wouldn't be the same without them!