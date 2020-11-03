Where are the cast of Dawson's Creek now?

Where are the cast of Dawson's Creek now? Picture: Getty/PA

As Dawson's Creek drops on Netflix, we look back at where the cast - including the actors who play Dawson, Pacey, Joey and Jen - are now.

Get ready to feel *really* nostalgic, because every single episode of Dawson's Creek is available to stream on Netflix.

The much-loved show - which is now a whopping 22 years old - follows the lives of teenagers Dawson, Pacey, Joey and Jen as they navigate life in the fictional town of Capeside, Massachusetts.

Dawson's Creek first aired in 1998. Picture: Getty

It starred James Van Der Beek as Dawson Leery, Katie Holmes as his best friend and love interest Joey Potter, Joshua Jackson as their best friend Pacey Witter, and Michelle Williams as Jen Lindley.

Here's what the cast are up to now.

James Van Der Beek (Dawson)

James played title character Dawson. Picture: PA

James played the title character Dawson, an aspiring film director who viewed his own life as a film script.

The actor has held a number of other film and TV roles, including Varsity Blues (1999) and The Rules of Attraction (2002).

He also appeared on Dancing With The Stars.

Katie Holmes (Joey)

Katie Holmes played Joey. Picture: PA

Katie played Joey Dawson's best friend who became his love interest, and she has since enjoyed an extremely successful career in TV and film.

Film credits include Phone Booth (2002), The Singing Detective, (2003), and Batman Begins (2005).

Michelle Williams

Michelle played Jen. Picture: PA

Michelle played Jen, who moved to the town from New York in the first episode.

She has since experienced staggering success in the acting world - with four Oscar nominations under her belt.

Michelle has starred in films such as Shutter Island (2010), Oz the Great and Powerful (2013), The Greatest Showman (2017), and Venom (2018).

Joshua Jackson

Joshua played Pacey. Picture: PA

Joshua played Pacey, a friend of Joey and Dawson.

He has since appeared in TV shows like The Affair and Little Fires Everywhere.

Busy Phillips

Busy played Audrey. Picture: PA

Busy joined the cast in 2001, playing the character of Audrey.

Busy has appeared in a number of films since, including comedy series Cougar Town and film White Chicks. She even had her very own talk show for a year.

Kerr Smith

Kerr Smith played Jack. Picture: PA

Kerr played Jack, and audience-favourite who came to terms with his sexuality during the series.

As well as holding a number of TV roles, Kerr has since started his own holistic and wellness business.

Meredith Monroe

Meredith played Andie. Picture: PA

The character Andie McPhee was Meredith's first major acting role.

She has recently appeared in films including Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) and The Edge of Seventeen (2016).

