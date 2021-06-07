Cast of Time: Who is in the BBC drama and where have you seen them before?

The full cast of BBC drama Time. Picture: BBC

Who is in the cast of BBC drama Time? Everyone from Sean Bean to Siobhan Finneran...

BBC's latest drama Time has already hooked the nation.

It follows Mark Cobden - played by Sean Bean - who accidentally kills an innocent man and is sent to prison.

Here, he meets prison officer Eric McNally, who is doing his best to protect those in his charge.

The Time is airing on BBC One. Picture: BBC

The synopsis reads: "However when one of the most dangerous inmates identifies his weakness, Eric faces an impossible choice; between his principles and his family.

"A story of guilt and forgiveness, punishment and penitence, both Eric and Mark are trapped by their pasts and unsure of their futures. Will they find the strength to move forward?"

See the full cast of the BBC series below…

Sean Bean as Mark Cobden

Sean Bean as Mark Cobden in Time. Picture: BBC

Former teacher Mark Cobden is played by Sean Bean.

Game of Thrones fans will know him as Eddard ‘Ned’ Stark, while he also played Boromir in The Lord of the Rings.

Other credits include Black Death, Accused, Broken, Medici, The Frankenstein Chronicles, Legends, and the film Troy.

Siobhan Finneran as Marie-Louise

Siobhan Finneran as Marie-Louise in Time. Picture: BBC

Catholic chaplain Marie-Louise is played by actress Siobhan Finneran.

She is best known for her role as maid Sarah O’Brien in Downton Abbey and has also starred in Happy Valley, The Stranger, The Other One, A Confession, and Cold Feet.

Stephen Graham as Eric McNally

Stephen Graham as Eric McNally in Time. Picture: BBC

Stephen Graham plays prison guard Eric McNally who supports Mark Cobden throughout the series.

Stephen previously starred as John Corbett in Line of Duty and has also had roles in Boardwalk Empire, This is England, White House Farm and The Virtues.

Paddy Rowan as Daniel McNally

Paddy Rowan as Daniel McNally in Time. Picture: BBC

Paddy Rowan plays prisoner Daniel McNally and he previously starred as Sean Mercer in Little Boy Blue.

Other credits include Amazon Prime Video series Hanna and Cursed.

James Nelson-Joyce as Johnno

James Nelson-Joyce as Johnno in Time. Picture: BBC

Violent inmate Johnno is played by James Nelson-Joyce.

TV viewers will know him as James Yates in Little Boy Blue, while he has also starred in and The Virtues and The Nest.

Kadiff Kirwan as Pete

Kadiff Kirwan as Pete in Time. Picture: BBC

Kadiff Kirwan is starring as prisoner Pete who is serving time in Eric McNally’s jail.

The actor has had roles in Fleabag and Netflix’s The Stranger, as well as Chewing Gum and I May Destroy You.

Cal MacAninch as Galbraith

Cal MacAninch as Galbraith in Time. Picture: BBC

Prison guard Galbraith is played by Cal MacAninch who recently had roles in dramas Vigil and Des.

His other credits include Downton Abbey and Mr Selfridge.

Bobby Schofield as Baz

Bobby Schofield as Baz in Time. Picture: BBC

Bobby Schofield has previously starred in the film Cherry, as well as Knightfall, Locked Down, and How to Build a Girl.

Sue Johnston as June Cobden

Sue Johnston as June Cobden in Time. Picture: BBC

Mark Cobden’s mother is played by Sue Johnston, who played Barbara Royle in The Royle Family.

Like her co-stars, she has also starred in Downton Abbey, with other credits including Hold the Sunset and Being Eileen.

David Calder as John Cobden

David Calder as John Cobden in Time. Picture: BBC

David Calder plays Mark Cobden’s father. He recently starred in BBC comedy Motherland and has also starred in films The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor and The World is Not Enough.

Shahid Ahmed as Sarfaz Jawad

Shahid Ahmed as Sarfaz Jawad in Time. Picture: BBC

Shahid Ahmed is known for his roles in 28 Weeks Later, Syriana and American Assassin.