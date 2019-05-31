Lauren Goodger and Lee Ryan spark romance rumours during Celebs Go Dating filming

Lee Ryan and Lauren Goodger have sparked romance rumours. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Lauren Goodger was seen cuddling up Lee Ryan behind-the-scenes of Celebs Go Dating.

The Celebs Go Dating stars might join the show in an attempt to fall in love with members of the public - but the show wouldn’t be complete without a celeb romance.

And this year it’s TOWIE star Lauren Goodger, 32, and Blue’s Lee Ryan, 35, who have sparked speculation they could be more than friends.

While filming for the E4 reality show, the pair were taken to a restaurant to meet their potential dates.

But during a quick break, Lauren and Lee headed out to the smoking area together, where they were snapped getting very cosy.

In the photos published by The Sun, Lauren can be seen wearing a leopard print maxi dress while Lee is in a light brown suit.

The Essex star was also photographed with her arms around the boyband singer as they chatted outside the London Cabaret Club, before Lee rested his hand on Lauren's shoulder.

This comes after the official Celebs Go Dating line up was announced earlier this week, which includes and Love Island stars Jack Fincham and Megan Barton-Hanson.

Other star’s on the books are Geordie Shore’s Nathan Henry and writer Lady Colin Campbell.

Lauren signed up for the programme - fronted by love gurus Paul Carrick Brunson and Anna Williamson - after she split from ex boyfriend Joey Morrison last year.

Meanwhile, Lee has also recently ended his on-off relationship with Samantha Miller with who he shares 11-year-old son Rayn.

Despite the pair hitting it off, Lauren was later seen leaving the club in Holborn walking hand-in-hand with a mystery man.

The tall gentleman then opened the door to her taxi to let her in.

Former Love Island winner Jack was also spotted with a mystery brunette following their romantic date.

Putting his split from Dani Dyer behind him, Jack was all smiles as he stepped out of the venue.

But it looks like fans might have to wait a few months to find out what happened with the celebs and their suitors as there’s no confirmed date yet for the new series of Celebs Go Dating on E4.

All bosses have said so far is that it will be on ‘later this year’. We can't wait!