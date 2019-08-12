Celebs Go Dating’s Lauren Goodger left flabbergasted as date reveals nipple tattoos

12 August 2019, 15:50

Lauren Goodger was left speechless by the unusual tattoos
Lauren Goodger was left speechless by the unusual tattoos. Picture: E4
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Lauren Goodger was close to walking out on her date when he revealed a very intimate tattoo.

Lauren Goodger, of The Only Way Is Essex fame, is currently looking for love on Celebs Go Dating after a number of failed relationships.

Mark Wright’s ex, 32, has been open to dating on the show, and on Sunday’s show met hunky Jordan.

READ MORE: Celebs Go Dating viewers left in tears as Lauren Goodger revealed her mother gave her up when she was 4

While Jordan appeared to be right up Lauren’s street to begin with, the reality star was left stunned after he revealed tattoos on his nipples.

Lauren's date with Jordan was going well until he revealed his inkings
Lauren's date with Jordan was going well until he revealed his inkings. Picture: E4

When Jordan asked Lauren if she liked tattoos, he proceeded to show her the two flowers he has had tattooed on his nipples.

A shocked and horrified Lauren was taken aback, asking him: “Are you going to get them removed or are they going to stay?”

In the awkward scenes, Lauren told him: “I don’t like that, it’s a bit weird.”

Speaking to the camera in the VT, Lauren said: “I’m not being funny, but what type of guy has got flowery nipples?”

Jordan's tattoos left Lauren less than impressed
Jordan's tattoos left Lauren less than impressed. Picture: E4
Lauren couldn't hide her disgust at the nipple tattoos
Lauren couldn't hide her disgust at the nipple tattoos. Picture: E4

Shortly after the revelation, Lauren left the dinner table to go to the bathroom, leading many viewers to believe she was about to walk out on the date.

While on the phone to Craig in the toilets, Lauren said: “He’s got the weirdest tattoos on his chest. a big red love heart and flowers round his nipples!”

Craig convinced the TOWIE star to continue the date, which she did, before later deciding not to continue dating him.

