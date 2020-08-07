Who is in the cast of E4's Meet The Parents on Netflix and where have you seen them before?

7 August 2020, 12:36

Who is in the cast of E4's Meet The Parents?
Who is in the cast of E4's Meet The Parents? Picture: E4/PA

E4 TV show Meet The Parents' cast features the likes of Jessica Knappett, Dominic Coleman and Charlotte Pale - where's where you've seen them before.

It's been a decade since hidden camera reality show Meet The Parents first arrived on E4, and the series has now dropped on Netflix.

The show sees women take their partners to meet their family for the first time - the twist? The entire family is fake and played by actors.

Read more: When is Ratched released on Netflix and who is in the cast?

Meet The Parents first aired on E4 in 2010
Meet The Parents first aired on E4 in 2010. Picture: E4

The household is set up to try and scare off the new boyfriend, and the actors play outlandish characters pretending to be the mums, dads, brothers and sisters.

If the unsuspecting boyfriend manages to last the whole day with the fake family, he will win a holiday.

Here's your need-to-know on the cast.

Who is in the cast of E4's Meet The Parents and what else have they been in?

Jessica Knappett

Jessica Knappett starred in The Inbetweeners Movie
Jessica Knappett starred in The Inbetweeners Movie. Picture: PA

Jessica plays a range of characters pretending to be fake sisters, and it's likely you'll recognise the actor, comedian and writer.

As well as appearing in The Inbetweeners Movie, she wrote and starred in hit E4 series Drifters.

Read more: How to watch Netflix with friends using the new Netflix party feature

Dominic Coleman

Dominic plays a variety of dads in the show, including a memorable episode where he played a headmaster and read out the poor boyfriend's school report.

Dominic has appeared in a number of British TV shows, such as Miranda, Trollied, The Job Lot and Porridge.

Charlotte Palmer

Charlotte, the fake mum, has also racked up a number of TV credits. She has appeared in shows like The Bill, Doctors, and Netflix's The Stranger.

Meet The Parents is streaming on Netflix now
Meet The Parents is streaming on Netflix now. Picture: E4

Ben Clark

Ben, the brother, has appeared in shows like Badults and Porridge.

Richard Brimblecombe

Richard played the dad in series two. He has also appeared in shows like Red Dwarf and Damned.

Was Jess Hayes from Love Island in Meet The Parents?

Eagled-eyed viewers of the show may have noticed that the first ever Love Island winner - Jess Hayes from season one - was in season one of Meet The Parents.

As it was filmed in 2010, this was five years before her Love Island days - she entered the villa in 2015.

NOW READ:

Will there be a Kissing Booth 3 and when will it be released on Netflix?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Voice Kids final 2020 will air later this year

The Voice Kids final 2020 is looking for families join the virtual audience
A new Dirty Dancing film is in the works

Dirty Dancing follow up film starring Jennifer Grey confirmed by bosses
Julie Malone has lost weight during lockdown

Gogglebox's Julie Malone unrecognisable as she shows off weight loss
Ant and Dec will host I'm A Celeb from the UK this year

Where is I'm A Celebrity UK being filmed and what are the new rules?
I'm A Celeb has moved location for 2020...

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! to move to UK for 2020

Trending on Heart

You're in for a special treat

You can get Google to play the Cha Cha Slide with this hidden trick

Lifestyle

Jeff and his sons went on a trip together

Jeff Brazier dedicates emotional post to sons who were brought to tears by camping holiday

Celebrities

Marks and Spencer's have entered into a partnership with Ocado

When can I order Marks and Spencer's on Ocado's delivery service?

Lifestyle

Warner Bros. Studio Tour London has been given a Slytherin makeover

The Harry Potter studio tour is reopening with a Slytherin makeover

Lifestyle

Fancy a massive dinosaur sprinkler? Read on...

You can now buy a giant 7ft dinosaur spinkler for the heatwave

Lifestyle

Stacey defended her decision on Instagram

Stacey Solomon defends decision to allow baby Rex to eat berries

Celebrities