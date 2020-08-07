Who is in the cast of E4's Meet The Parents on Netflix and where have you seen them before?

Who is in the cast of E4's Meet The Parents? Picture: E4/PA

E4 TV show Meet The Parents' cast features the likes of Jessica Knappett, Dominic Coleman and Charlotte Pale - where's where you've seen them before.

It's been a decade since hidden camera reality show Meet The Parents first arrived on E4, and the series has now dropped on Netflix.

The show sees women take their partners to meet their family for the first time - the twist? The entire family is fake and played by actors.

Meet The Parents first aired on E4 in 2010. Picture: E4

The household is set up to try and scare off the new boyfriend, and the actors play outlandish characters pretending to be the mums, dads, brothers and sisters.

If the unsuspecting boyfriend manages to last the whole day with the fake family, he will win a holiday.

Here's your need-to-know on the cast.

Who is in the cast of E4's Meet The Parents and what else have they been in?

Jessica Knappett

Jessica Knappett starred in The Inbetweeners Movie. Picture: PA

Jessica plays a range of characters pretending to be fake sisters, and it's likely you'll recognise the actor, comedian and writer.

As well as appearing in The Inbetweeners Movie, she wrote and starred in hit E4 series Drifters.

Dominic Coleman

Dominic plays a variety of dads in the show, including a memorable episode where he played a headmaster and read out the poor boyfriend's school report.

Dominic has appeared in a number of British TV shows, such as Miranda, Trollied, The Job Lot and Porridge.

Charlotte Palmer

Charlotte, the fake mum, has also racked up a number of TV credits. She has appeared in shows like The Bill, Doctors, and Netflix's The Stranger.

Meet The Parents is streaming on Netflix now. Picture: E4

Ben Clark

Ben, the brother, has appeared in shows like Badults and Porridge.

Richard Brimblecombe

Richard played the dad in series two. He has also appeared in shows like Red Dwarf and Damned.

Was Jess Hayes from Love Island in Meet The Parents?

Eagled-eyed viewers of the show may have noticed that the first ever Love Island winner - Jess Hayes from season one - was in season one of Meet The Parents.

As it was filmed in 2010, this was five years before her Love Island days - she entered the villa in 2015.

