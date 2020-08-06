When is Ratched out on Netflix and who is in the cast?

Ratched - the prequel to One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest - will drop on Netflix later this year. Here's your need-to-know on the cast, story and trailer.

If you're looking for something to fill the American Horror Story-shaped hole in your life, upcoming thriller Ratched may just be the answer.

The series - which drops on Netflix in September - is the brainchild of Ryan Murphy, the producer behind AHS.

It's a prequel to the 1975 film One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest (which was based on the 1962 novel by Ken Kesey), and stars Sarah Paulson (also of AHS fame) as a younger version of sadistic Nurse Mildred Ratched.

Here's your need-to-know on the series.

What is Ratched about?

The series is set in 1947, and track's nurse Ratched's journey from nurse to murderous tyrant.

The role was made famous by Louise Fletcher in the 1975 film, and she won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

It shows a young Ratched - played by Paulson - arriving at the asylum in California, and finding that it performs unsettling experiments on the human mind.

Sarah Paulson plays the title character in Ratched. Picture: Netflix

The Netflix synopsis says that it follows Nurse Ratched as she "begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it."

It adds: "Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smouldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born."

The script was written by Evan Romansky, and it was produced by Ryan Murphy.

Who is in the Ratched cast?

Ratched will be released in September. Picture: Netflix

As well as Sarah Paulson, Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis and Sharon Stone, Corey Stoll, Finn Wittrock, Sophie Okonedo and Vincent D’Onofrio will also feature in the cast.

Sarah Paulson recently tweeted about the upcoming series, writing: "Nurse Ratched will see you on September 18. You know the legend, but do you know how it all began?"

Nurse Ratched will see you on September 18. You know the legend, but do you know how it all began? 💊💉 @RatchedNetflix pic.twitter.com/NKHdapp6fv — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) August 4, 2020

When is the Ratched Netflix release date?

Ratched will arrive on Netflix on 18 September 2020.

Is there a trailer for Ratched?

You can watch the trailer below (warning: it's not for the faint-hearted...).

