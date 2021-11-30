Channing Tatum is set to return with new Magic Mike 3 movie

30 November 2021, 10:15

Magic Mike 3 fans have gone wild after Channing Tatum announced a third film is set to be released.

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Channing Tatum has announced Magic Mike will be back for the third time.

The actor - who plays Mike Lane himself in the franchise - shared the exciting news on Instagram with a photo of the script of the third film.

“Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in,” he wrote alongside it.

Magic Mike is back for a third film
Magic Mike is back for a third film. Picture: Alamy

The script is called Magic Mike's Last Dance and the film will be directed by Oscar winner Steven Soderbergh for streaming service HBO Max.

It follows on from the original Magic Mike film which was released all the way back in 2012, and its first sequel Magic Mike XXL was released in 2015.

Obviously, fans couldn’t contain their excitement, with one writing: “breaking the internet bro 🔥🔥🔥”

"CHANNING TATUM U HAVE SAVED MY LIFE AGAIN,” said another, while a third wrote: “OMG… let’s GET IT!!! #hereforit ⭐️🙌🏾”.

It looks like Channing, 41, is also over the moon to get back on stage.

He said: "There are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of Magic Mike with Steven, Greg [Jacobs, producer], Reid [Carolin, writer], and the amazing people at HBO Max.

“The stripperverse will never be the same."

Warner Bros Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich added to Deadline: "Is there anybody on screen more charismatic and appealing than Magic Mike?

Channing Tatum made Magic Mike Live famous across the world
Channing Tatum made Magic Mike Live famous across the world. Picture: Alamy

“We're thrilled to be back in business with Channing, Steven and their creative team to bring back Magic Mike's wonderful combination of dance, drama, romance and humour."

Given the name of the film, it looks like this might be Channing’s last dance as Magic Mike, but this is yet to be confirmed.

The original film followed the title character as he guided new recruit Adam (Alex Pettyfer) get to grips with the world of male stripping.

Other cast members included the likes of Matthew McConaughey, Matt Bomer, Joe Manganiello, Kevin Nash, Adam Rodríguez and Gabriel Iglesias.

The first two films are thought to have grossed almost $300 million worldwide and Channing went on to make famous the hugely successful stage show Magic Mike Live.

