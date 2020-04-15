Charles Ingram's lawyer hints we'll change our mind about millionaire 'cheat' after final Quiz episode

15 April 2020, 11:28

The lawyer for Who Wants To Be A Millionaire 'cheat' Charles Ingram appeared on This Morning earlier today.

The infamous Who Wants To Be A Millionaire 'cheating' scandal is being depicted in the ITV drama Quiz, with the final episode airing tonight.

Charles Ingram's defence lawyer Rhona Friedman appeared on This Morning today, and claimed that people who believe the him to be guilty may change their mind after the episode has aired.

Charles Ingram's lawyer spoke out on This Morning today
Charles Ingram's lawyer spoke out on This Morning today. Picture: ITV

When Eamonn Holmes asked whether she thought the drama would change public opinion about their innocence, she said: "It certainly helps with more interest.

"If people have got to the position after episode two that there’s something dodgy going on, I think a lot of people will change their mind after episode three."


Charlies Ingram was accused of cheating in 2003
Charlies Ingram was accused of cheating in 2003. Picture: ITV

Ms Friedman is launching a new appeal on behalf of the Ingrams, claiming that modern technology could prove their innocence by exposing a number of other coughs in the audience at key moments.

She said: "I think it’s right to say that when things go wrong during a police investigation and a trial it can be difficult to get it right years later. I think with work that is ongoing, I hope that we will have enough to get the court of appeal to give us permission to look at this again.

Charles and Diana have maintained their innocence
Charles and Diana have maintained their innocence. Picture: PA

Charles Ingram was accused - and was later convicted of - cheating in the popular quiz show back in 2003.

The final episode of Quiz airs tonight
The final episode of Quiz airs tonight. Picture: ITV

A man called Tecwen Whittock, who was watching in the audience, and Charles' wife Diana, were accused of being his accomplices and coughing when the right answer was read out.

However, the couple - who claim to have never even met Mr Whittock - have always maintained their innocence.

