Who's in the Cheat cast and what else have they been in? Katherine Kelly and Molly Windsor star in ITV's drama

Cheat started on ITV on Monday. Picture: ITV

ITV's latest thriller drama cheat premiered on ITV last night - and tells the story of a university professor who accuses her student of cheating, which triggers a “devastating sequence of events that threaten to engulf them both”.

Who is in the Cheat cast and what else have they been in?

Katherine Kelly stars as teacher Leah, and Molly Windsor as student Rose.

What else has Katherine Kelly been in?

Katherine Kelly in Cheat. Picture: ITV

You may recognise Katherine from Coronation Street, in which she played Becky McDonald from 2006 to 2012. She also starred in Mr Selfridge, playing Mae, Lady Loxley from 2013 to 2016.

She has also been in The Guilty (2013), The Field of Blood (2013), Happy Valley (2016), The Night Manager (2016).

What else has Molly Windsor been in?

Molly Windsor in Cheat. Picture: ITV

Molly rose to prominence playing the starring role in BBC drama Three Girls last year. She has also appeared in The Unloved and The Runaways.

Cheat supporting cast:

Adam (Tom Goodman-Hill)

Tom Goodman-Hil in Cheat. Picture: ITV

Tom plays Leah's husband Adam. He has also starred in Humans, Mr Selfridge, Dead Boss and The Secret Agent



Angela (Lorraine Ashbourne) and Michael (Peter Firth)

Lorraine Ashbourne and Peter Firth. Picture: ITV

Lorraine Ashbourne and Peter Firth play Angela and Micheal, Leah's parents, respectively.

William (Adrian Edmondson)

Adrian Edmondson in Cheat. Picture: ITV

Adrian plays Rose's dad William, who funded the university library. He is known for his iconic role in The Young Ones and Bottom.

DI Hammond (Jimmy Akingbola) and DI Bould (Justine Mitchell)

Jimmy Akingbola and Justine Mitchell in Cheat. Picture: ITV

Jimmy and Justine play the Detective Inspectors sent to investigate.





When is Cheat on ITV and how can I watch online?

Cheat is on ITV tonight at 9PM, and continues every day until the finale on Thursday. You can catch up on the first episode on ITV Player now.