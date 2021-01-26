Warner Brothers responds to claims there's a live-action Harry Potter TV series in the works

Is a Harry Potter TV show on the way? Picture: Warner Bros.

Reports have circulated suggesting that a Harry Potter TV show is in 'early development' by HBO...

In probably the best news we've heard in our entire lives, it was claimed yesterday that a Harry Potter TV show is in development.

Reports circulated that a live-action series was in the very early stages of talks by HBO Max, with the Hollywood Reporter stating that a discussions had already taken place.

There *might* be a Harry Potter TV series on the way... Picture: Warner Bros.

To make things even more intriguing, Variety also published a similar report on Monday, claiming talks had already occurred.

HBO and Warner Bros have now released a statement on the claims, saying that "there are no Harry Potter series in development at the studio or on the streaming platform."

The Hollywood Reporter claims that the talks are still in their very early days and that no deals have been made with writers.

Warner Bros has said that there is no series currently in development. Picture: Warner Bros.

The Harry Potter films, based on the beloved books by JK Rowling, grossed more than $7 billion (£5 billion) worldwide.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was released in 2001, Chamber of Secrets in 2002, Prisoner of Azkaban in 2004, Goblet of Fire in 2005), Order of the Phoenix in 2007, Half-Blood Prince (2009), Deathly Hallows Part 1 in 2010 and Deathly Hallows Part 2 in 2011.

What would a Harry Potter TV series look like?

The original report by The Hollywood Reporter claimed that the potential series would be a "live-action" show that would expand on the story of the Boy Who Lived.

