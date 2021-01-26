Warner Brothers responds to claims there's a live-action Harry Potter TV series in the works

26 January 2021, 11:24 | Updated: 26 January 2021, 12:01

Is a Harry Potter TV show on the way?
Is a Harry Potter TV show on the way? Picture: Warner Bros.

Reports have circulated suggesting that a Harry Potter TV show is in 'early development' by HBO...

In probably the best news we've heard in our entire lives, it was claimed yesterday that a Harry Potter TV show is in development.

Read more: The Masked Singer's John Thomson shares video of daughters' shock as he's unmasked as Bush Baby

Reports circulated that a live-action series was in the very early stages of talks by HBO Max, with the Hollywood Reporter stating that a discussions had already taken place.

There *might* be a Harry Potter TV series on the way...
There *might* be a Harry Potter TV series on the way... Picture: Warner Bros.

To make things even more intriguing, Variety also published a similar report on Monday, claiming talks had already occurred.

HBO and Warner Bros have now released a statement on the claims, saying that "there are no Harry Potter series in development at the studio or on the streaming platform."

Read more: Is the Finding Alice house real? Inside the incredible 'smart house' featured in the show

The Hollywood Reporter claims that the talks are still in their very early days and that no deals have been made with writers.

Warner Bros has denied the reports
Warner Bros has said that there is no series currently in development. Picture: Warner Bros.

The Harry Potter films, based on the beloved books by JK Rowling, grossed more than $7 billion (£5 billion) worldwide.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was released in 2001, Chamber of Secrets in 2002, Prisoner of Azkaban in 2004, Goblet of Fire in 2005), Order of the Phoenix in 2007, Half-Blood Prince (2009), Deathly Hallows Part 1 in 2010 and Deathly Hallows Part 2 in 2011.

What would a Harry Potter TV series look like?

The original report by The Hollywood Reporter claimed that the potential series would be a "live-action" show that would expand on the story of the Boy Who Lived.

NOW READ:

Where was Celebs Go Dating filmed? Mansion location revealed

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Duke of Hastings used to be in a band!

Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page uncreognisable in throwback pics with his band

Celebrities

John Thomson shared the adorable video on Instagram

The Masked Singer's John Thomson shares video of daughters' shock as he's unmasked as Bush Baby
Holly Willoughby's outfit is from & Other Stories

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink blouse and leather skirt from & Other Stories

Celebrities

Is Celebs Go Dating on every night?

What time is Celebs Go Dating on tonight and is there a new episode every night?
Rob Beckett is the hilarious voiceover guy on Celebs Go Dating

Who is the Celebs Go Dating narrator? The lowdown on Rob Beckett

Trending on Heart

What is Wayne Lineker's job?

What does Wayne Lineker do for a job?

Celebrities

A headteacher has sent a sweet letter to his pupils' parents

Headteacher goes viral after sending ‘inspiring’ letter to parents struggling with homeschooling

Lifestyle

These are the names which make your baby 'cool'

Your baby is automatically 'cool' and 'part of the elite' if they have these names, research claims

Lifestyle

Ben Freeman has been cast as Caleb Malone in EastEnders

Who plays Caleb Malone in EastEnders?

The Married at First Sight Australia reunion aired last year

Married at First Sight Australia season 6 reunion: Everything that happened at the finale