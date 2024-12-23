These are the 20 greatest Christmas movies of all time, ranked

The festive holidays bring us many gifts, but perhaps none quite as timeless as the treasure trove of Christmas movies that have warmed our hearts over the decades.

From heartwarming classics that make us believe in Christmas magic again to modern gems that somehow capture the perfect mix of humour and festive spirit, these films have become as much a part of our December traditions as hanging stockings and arguing about whether Die Hard counts as a Christmas movie (spoiler alert: it does).

As families gather and streaming services load up their holiday selections, we've done the jolly work of watching and rewatching countless Christmas films to bring you our definitive ranking of the all-time greats.

So grab your favourite holiday snack, settle in, and let's unwrap the very best that Christmas cinema has to offer.

Bad Santa Bad Santa | Official Trailer (HD) - Billy Bob Thornton, Tony Cox, Lauren Graham | MIRAMAX Billy Bob Thornton's foul-mouthed mall Santa and his pint-sized partner-in-crime turned the wholesome holiday genre on its head. This deliciously dark comedy somehow manages to find heart beneath its wonderfully inappropriate exterior, proving that even the naughtiest among us might deserve a spot on the nice list. Just maybe don't watch this one with the kids.

Scrooged SCROOGED | Trailer | Paramount Movies Bill Murray at his snarky best brings Dickens' classic into the age of cable TV, shoulder pads, and corporate greed. His journey from heartless TV exec to reformed softie hits all the right notes, mixing genuine laughs with surprising emotional depth.

Jingle All the Way Jingle All the Way (1996) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers In this gloriously chaotic holiday romp, Arnold Schwarzenegger trades in his action hero credentials for the most dangerous mission of all: last-minute Christmas shopping. His desperate quest for a Turbo-Man action figure perfectly captures the shopping season madness of the '90s, complete with an unhinged Sinbad as his gift-hunting nemesis. It's delightfully ridiculous in all the right ways.

The Holiday THE HOLIDAY [2006] - Official Trailer (HD) Two cozy homes, two heartbroken women, and one brilliant idea to swap lives for Christmas - what could possibly go wrong? Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet shine in this comfort-food romance that makes us all want to book a holiday cottage in Surrey or a swanky LA mansion. And let's be honest, Jude Law's charming single dad routine and Jack Black's surprisingly sweet composer are the Christmas presents we didn't know we needed.

White Christmas White Christmas (1954) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers Has any holiday song spawned a more enchanting movie? Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye's song-and-dance army buddies team up with the talented Haynes sisters for a Christmas miracle that'll have you dreaming of Vermont inns and fresh powder. The Irving Berlin songs are magnetic, the costumes are dazzling, and that final scene with everyone in their red velvet? Pure Christmas magic. They really don't make 'em like this anymore.

The Polar Express The Polar Express | 4K Trailer | Warner Bros. Entertainment Despite falling into some uncanny valley territory with its animation (those eyes, right?), this magical train ride to the North Pole captures the wide-eyed wonder of childhood belief. Tom Hanks plays approximately half the characters, hot chocolate has never looked more appealing, and that bell scene at the end still gives us goosebumps. Plus, who hasn't tried to balance on top of a moving train while collecting lost tickets? Okay, maybe that's just in our dreams.

Gremlins Gremlins (1984) Official Trailer #1 - Horror Comedy Just when you thought it was safe to get a quirky Christmas gift... This deliciously twisted holiday treat proves that cute and cuddly can turn catastrophic faster than you can say "midnight snack." Between Gizmo's adorable chirps and his considerably less charming offspring wreaking havoc on small-town America, Gremlins serves up the perfect blend of holiday cheer and playful horror. Though maybe double-check your stocking stuffers this year, just in case.

Last Christmas Last Christmas - Official Trailer Emilia Clarke trades dragons for London Christmas shop elves in this warm-hearted rom-com that somehow manages to make George Michael's festive heartbreaker even more emotional. While some viewers spotted the twist coming from a mile away (no spoilers!), there's something utterly charming about watching Clarke bounce around a twinkly London in a questionable elf costume, spreading just enough chaos to make Santa blush. Plus, Henry Golding's mysterious Tom is enough to make anyone believe in Christmas miracles.

The Preacher's Wife The Preacher's Wife (1996) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers Whitney Houston and Denzel Washington light up this heavenly remake of The Bishop's Wife with enough charm to make the angels sing - which, thankfully, Houston does plenty of. Her voice soaring through those gospel numbers alone is worth the price of admission, while Washington's charming angel makes us all wish for some divine intervention in our love lives. It's a sweet reminder that sometimes the best Christmas miracles happen right in your own backyard.

The Nightmare Before Christmas The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) Official Trailer #1 - Animated Movie What happens when Halloween's Pumpkin King gets a bad case of Christmas fever? Tim Burton and Henry Selick's stop-motion masterpiece brings Jack Skellington's holiday identity crisis to gorgeously gothic life. From the deliciously dark character designs to Danny Elfman's unforgettable songs (just try getting 'What's This?' out of your head), this genre-bending treat proves that Christmas magic works even in the spookiest of places.

The Santa Clause The Santa Clause (1994) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers Tim Allen's transformation from cynical dad to jolly old Saint Nick is the gift that keeps on giving. Who knew that accidentally causing Santa to fall off your roof could lead to such delightful chaos? Between the magical weight gain, the unstoppable beard growth, and Bernard the Elf's perfectly deadpan sass, this movie captures the kind of holiday magic that makes even grownups want to check their rooftops on Christmas Eve.

Love Actually Love Actually (2003) Official Trailer - Colin Firth, Emma Thompson Movie HD Read more: Love Actually cast now: Where are the stars of the hit Christmas film? It's the movie that launched a thousand holiday rom-coms - and about as many debates over which storyline is best (Team Emma Thompson, anyone?). This star-studded tale of interweaving London love stories gave us Hugh Grant dancing through 10 Downing Street, that heartbreaking Joni Mitchell scene, and the eternal truth that at Christmas, you tell the truth... usually with poster boards. A holiday classic that's actually, truly, perfect for annual rewatching.

Christmas Vacation Christmas Vacation Official Trailer #1 - (1989) HD If any movie perfectly captures the chaos of family holiday gatherings, it's Clark Griswold's epic quest for the perfect Christmas. From electrocuted cats to uninvited cousin Eddie emptying his RV in the storm drain, Chevy Chase's increasingly unhinged pursuit of holiday perfection hits hilariously close to home. Plus, we've all had at least one Christmas light display that made the neighbours question our sanity.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas | Trailer | Now on Blu-ray, DVD & Digital Jim Carrey disappears into loads of green fur and prosthetics to bring Dr. Seuss's holiday-hating hermit to vibrant life. Ron Howard's Whoville bursts with candy-colored creativity, while Carrey's rubber-faced performance somehow makes us root for a guy whose idea of Christmas spirit involves stealing presents from sleeping children. And let's be honest - we all secretly want to try that Who-pudding and Who-hash.

Miracle on 34th Street Miracle on 34th Street (1994) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers Richard Attenborough's twinkling eyes and snow-white beard make us believe in Santa all over again in this heartwarming remake. Between little Mara Wilson's precocious scepticism and that showstopping courtroom finale (who knew a dollar bill could save Christmas?), this version adds just enough modern magic to the original while keeping all the warmth that made us fall in love with Kris Kringle in the first place.

It's a Wonderful Life IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies Frank Capra's masterpiece hits differently every time you watch it. Sure, it's technically about a suicidal small-town banker having an existential crisis on Christmas Eve (stay with me here), but Jimmy Stewart's George Bailey and his guardian angel Clarence remind us that the richest people aren't the ones with the most money in their pockets - they're the ones with the most friends in their corner. There was not a dry eye in Bedford Falls by the time those bells started ringing.

Die Hard Die Hard (1988) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers Read more: Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? The cases for and against Let's settle this debate once and for all - of course Die Hard is a Christmas movie! Nothing says "happy holidays" quite like John McClane crawling through air ducts at Nakatomi Plaza's ill-fated office party. With its twinkling Christmas soundtrack, seasonal one-liners ("Now I have a machine gun, ho ho ho"), and themes of family reunion, this action classic delivers more Christmas spirit than a dozen fruitcakes. Plus, it's technically about a guy just trying to get home for the holidays. That counts, right?

Home Alone Home Alone (1990) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers Ah, the movie that made every kid dream of having the house to themselves - and made every parent triple-check their headcount before vacation. Macaulay Culkin's Kevin McCallister turned forgotten child into resourceful hero, defending his castle from the Wet Bandits with an inspired blend of Rube Goldberg ingenuity and slapstick violence. Between the aftershave face, that legendary scream, and a heartwarming reminder about family love, this one hits all the holiday high notes.

Elf Elf | 4K Trailer | Warner Bros. Entertainment Will Ferrell's candy cane-fueled performance as Buddy the Elf captures the pure, unfiltered joy of Christmas better than a sugar rush from maple syrup spaghetti. His wide-eyed journey from the North Pole to New York City reminds us all what it means to believe in holiday magic - and shows us that sometimes the best way to spread Christmas cheer really is singing loud for all to hear. Now pass the M&Ms and Coca-Cola!