It's that time of year again: to chuck on Christmas songs 24/7.

Whether it's the old festive standards to the modern bangers, we've ranked the very best Christmas songs of all time, to make for the perfect playlist.

Bon Jovi - 'Please Come Home for Christmas' Please Come Home For Christmas In true arena-rock fashion, Bon Jovi cranks up the emotion on this Christmas classic to stadium-sized proportions. Jon's soaring vocals take Charles Brown's bluesy original and add just enough hairspray and power balladry to make it the perfect soundtrack for dramatically staring out snow-covered windows.

Mud - 'Lonely This Christmas' Mud - Lonely This Christmas (Official Video) Back in 1974, Mud pulled off the ultimate Elvis tribute with this heartbreak holiday hit. Les Gray channels The King so perfectly you'd swear he was raised on peanut butter and banana sandwiches, while the doo-wop arrangement wraps around you like a cozy Christmas sweater – even if you're feeling blue.

Cliff Richard - 'Mistletoe and Wine' Cliff Richard - Mistletoe and Wine (Official Music Video) [HD] Hey, remember when Cliff Richard went full traditional Christmas in 1988? This song embraces everything festive - from candlelight to sacred themes - with zero irony. While some critics rolled their eyes, Cliff's sincere delivery and those warm, fuzzy lyrics won everyone over.

Johnny Mathis - 'When a Child is Born' Johnny Mathis - When a Child Is Born (from Home for Christmas) Like wearing your cosiest winter sweater, Johnny Mathis's velvety voice wraps around this 1976 Christmas classic with perfect warmth.

Carpenters - 'Merry Christmas Darling' Carpenters - Merry Christmas, Darling (Lyric Video) Karen Carpenter's crystal-clear voice makes this 1970 holiday love letter feel like a warm hug from miles away. Written years earlier by Richard Carpenter's college choir director, the song captures that bittersweet mix of holiday joy and long-distance longing that so many know too well.

Mike Oldfield - 'In Dulce Jubilo' Mike Oldfield - In Dulci Jubilo Mike Oldfield took a 14th-century Christmas carol and gave it the full prog-rock treatment in 1975, turning it into a delightfully quirky instrumental masterpiece. With its dancing recorders and electric guitars weaving through that medieval melody, it's like what you'd get if Renaissance fair musicians discovered synthesizers.

The Waitresses - 'Christmas Wrapping' The Waitresses - Christmas Wrapping (Music Video) This 1981 new wave nugget is basically the holiday equivalent of texting your crush "sorry, busy tonight!" The Waitresses spin a rom-com-worthy tale of two people missing each other all year, only to find love in - where else? - the grocery store on Christmas Eve. Now that's what we call a festive meet-cute.

Darlene Love - 'Winter Wonderland' Darlene Love - Winter Wonderland (Official Lyric Video) Part of Phil Spector's legendary 1963 Christmas album, Darlene Love turns this cozy classic into a wall-of-sound celebration. Her powerful voice glides over layers of jingling bells and soaring strings, making you feel like you're dancing through the ultimate winter wonderland party.

Ed Sheeran & Elton John - 'Merry Christmas' Ed Sheeran & Elton John - Merry Christmas [Official Video] Two generations of British pop royalty teamed up in 2021 to give us this unashamedly festive banger. Elton brings the glitter, Ed brings the charm, and together they throw everything but the Christmas turkey at a song that's determined to tick every holiday cliché – and somehow makes them all work.

The Darkness - 'Christmas Time (Don't Let the Bells End)' The Darkness - Christmas Time (Don't Let the Bells End) (Official Music Video) [HD] Let's be honest - only The Darkness could pull off a Christmas song that's both a glam rock masterpiece and a cheeky holiday pun. Their 2003 hit delivers everything you'd expect: Justin Hawkins' falsetto soaring to the North Pole, guitar solos that could melt snow, and enough seasonal spirit to fill a dozen stockings.

Taylor Swift - 'Christmas Tree Farm' Taylor Swift - Christmas Tree Farm Taylor Swift turned her actual childhood growing up on a Pennsylvania Christmas tree farm into pure holiday nostalgia in 2019. With her signature storytelling and a classic Phil Spector-inspired sound, she crafts an irresistibly cozy memory of pristine snow, true love, and the magic of picking out that perfect pine.

Bing Crosby & David Bowie - 'Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy' Bing Crosby, David Bowie - Peace On Earth / Little Drummer Boy Talk about an unlikely Christmas duo! When glam rock god Bowie met crooner king Crosby in 1977, TV magic happened. The story goes that Bowie wasn't keen on 'Little Drummer Boy', so they quickly wrote 'Peace on Earth' to weave in. The result? A gorgeously odd holiday moment that somehow totally works.

The Pretenders - '2000 Miles' Pretenders - 2000 Miles (Official Music Video) [HD Remaster] Chrissie Hynde's haunting voice turns this 1983 gem into something more than just another Christmas song. Written about the band's late guitarist James Honeyman-Scott, it floats somewhere between a love song and a lullaby, with crystalline guitars that sound exactly like snowflakes falling on a quiet December night.

East 17 - 'Stay Another Day' East 17 - Stay Another Day (Official Video) Not technically a Christmas song, but try telling that to anyone who sees those white parkas and fake snow! East 17's 1994 heartbreaker snuck its way into holiday playlists thanks to some jingle bells and that wintery video. Now it's basically impossible to hear Tony Mortimer's emotional rap break without thinking about December.

Jona Lewie - 'Stop the Cavalry' Jona Lewie - Stop The Cavalry This 1980 anti-war song somehow became a Christmas classic thanks to its brass band chorus and that "wish I was at home for Christmas" line. Jona Lewie gave us a peculiar holiday hit that's part protest song, part festive tune, with a dash of British eccentricity that makes it work like Christmas pudding with brandy butter.

Greg Lake - 'I Believe in Father Christmas' Greg Lake - I Believe In Father Christmas (Official 4K Music Video) Looking like a festive hit but packing a deeper message, Greg Lake's 1975 classic takes aim at the commercialization of Christmas. That gorgeous guitar line borrowed from Prokofiev and Lake's thoughtful lyrics create something that's both a critique and a celebration. Pretty clever for a song you can sing while trimming the tree.

Bing Crosby - 'White Christmas' White Christmas (Official Video) The ultimate Christmas classic, and the best-selling single of all time! Bing's warm, velvety voice painting pictures of perfect snowy holidays has been making people nostalgic since 1942 - even if they've never seen a white Christmas themselves. Irving Berlin's masterpiece feels less like a song and more like a warm hug from December itself.

The Ronettes - 'Sleigh Ride' The Ronettes - Sleigh Ride (Official Music Video) Phil Spector's Wall of Sound meets pure Christmas joy in this 1963 gem. Ronnie Spector's voice bouncing over those jingling bells and clip-clopping percussion is basically what happiness sounds like. And when that "ring-a-ling-a-ling, ding-dong-ding" kicks in? Pure holiday magic that makes you want to dash through the snow.

Jose Feliciano - 'Feliz Navidad' José Feliciano - Feliz Navidad (Official Audio) A masterclass in keeping it simple and sweet, Jose Feliciano's 1970 hit proves you only need a few words to create holiday magic. The bilingual earworm has been spreading Christmas cheer in both Spanish and English for over 50 years, with that infectious melody making it impossible not to sing along – even if you're butchering the pronunciation.

Leona Lewis - 'One More Sleep' Leona Lewis - One More Sleep (Official Video) X Factor's finest gave us a modern Christmas miracle in 2013 with this absolute banger of a countdown song. Leona's powerhouse vocals and that bouncy Motown-inspired production create the perfect soundtrack for that giddy "is-it-Christmas-yet?" feeling we all get, no matter how grown up we pretend to be.

Boney M - 'Mary's Boy Child/O My Lord' Boney M. - Mary's Boy Child (Official Video) Who knew a 19th-century Calypso carol could turn into a disco-fied Christmas smash? Boney M's 1978 mash-up gave us the gift of Caribbean rhythms meets festive celebration, creating something that's both reverential and ridiculously catchy.

Dean Martin - 'Let It Snow' Dean Martin - Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! (Official Video) Dino brings his signature smooth-as-silk charm to this cozy classic, making it feel like you're curled up fireside with a hot toddy in hand. His laid-back, effortless delivery turns those "let it snow" refrains into the most relaxed winter weather report ever. No one makes being snowed in sound quite this appealing.

Bobby Helms - 'Jingle Bell Rock' Bobby Helms - Jingle Bell Rock (Official Video) This 1957 rockabilly classic basically invented the idea that Christmas songs could be cool. Bobby Helms took seasonal cheer, added some guitar twang and a toe-tapping beat, and created what might be the most effortlessly fun holiday tune ever. When those opening guitar licks hit, resistance is futile – you're gonna rock around that Christmas tree.

John Lennon - 'Happy Xmas (War is Over)' HAPPY XMAS (WAR IS OVER). (Ultimate Mix, 2020) John & Yoko Plastic Ono Band + Harlem Community Choir Lennon and Yoko Ono turned a protest song into one of the most touching holiday messages ever in 1971. The Harlem Community Choir's children's voices mixing with John's hopeful lyrics create something that's both deeply political and genuinely moving. And that "War is over, if you want it" message? Still gives goosebumps every December.

Ariana Grande - 'Santa Tell Me' Ariana Grande - Santa Tell Me (Official Video) Ariana released this modern holiday gem in 2014 and basically gave us the Christmas-crush anthem we didn't know we needed. With those signature whistle notes and bouncy R&B beats, she turns asking Santa for relationship advice into something irresistibly catchy. It's like if a candy cane could sing – sweet, fun, and totally addictive.

Michael Buble - 'It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas' Michael Bublé - It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (Official Music Video) Props to Bublé for making every song he touches feel like you're sipping hot cocoa in a fancy hotel lobby. His 2011 take on this holiday standard brings that classic crooner charm, with a voice smoother than a freshly Zamboni-ed ice rink. When Michael says it's beginning to look like Christmas, you better believe it.

Band Aid - 'Do They Know It's Christmas' Band Aid - Do They Know It's Christmas? (Official Video) [4K] Band Aid: Who sings each line in every version of 'Do They Know It's Christmas?' A who's who of '80s British pop stars crammed into one studio in 1984, and out came this well-meaning (if slightly awkward) charity mega-hit. Bob Geldof and Midge Ure's fundraising brainchild features everyone from Bono to Boy George, creating a time capsule of earnest celebrity philanthropy that raised millions.

Slade - 'Merry Xmas Everybody' Slade – Merry Xmas Everybody (Official Top Of The Pops Video) You can't have a British Christmas without Noddy Holder bellowing "IT'S CHRIIIIISTMAAAS!" This 1973 glam-rock party starter was written in the middle of a scorching summer, but somehow captured the perfect mix of festive cheer and working-class celebration. Every December, it earns enough to keep Slade in platform boots for decades.

Nat King Cole - 'The Christmas Song' Nat King Cole - "The Christmas Song" If any voice could melt a winter frost, it's Nat King Cole's. His 1946 recording of Mel Tormé's classic (you know, the one about chestnuts roasting) is basically the sound of Christmas perfection. That velvet voice makes those tiny tots with their eyes all aglow feel as real as the goosebumps on your arms.

Kelly Clarkson - 'Underneath the Tree' Kelly Clarkson - Underneath the Tree (Official Video) When Kelly dropped this in 2013, she basically gifted us the 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' of a new generation. With its Phil Spector-style wall of sound and that powerhouse Clarkson voice, it's like someone wrapped up all the best bits of classic Christmas songs and topped it with a sparkly bow.

Chris Rea - 'Driving Home for Christmas' Chris Rea - Driving Home For Christmas (Official Lyric Video) Written in a traffic jam back in 1978, Chris Rea's mellow holiday road trip anthem perfectly captures that "almost there" feeling of the journey home. The smooth piano and his warm, gravelly voice make even bumper-to-bumper traffic sound cozy. It's like a comfort blanket with a steering wheel.

Paul McCartney - 'Wonderful Christmastime' Paul McCartney - Wonderful Christmastime Look, Macca may have gone heavy on the synthesizers for this 1979 ditty, but there's something irresistible about its goofy charm. Sure, music snobs love to hate on it, but once that "simply having a wonderful Christmastime" chorus gets stuck in your head, resistance is futile. Like your uncle's bad jokes at Christmas dinner, it's part of the holiday fabric now.

Andy Williams - 'It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year' Andy Williams - It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year (Official Music Video) Andy Williams basically wrote the mission statement for Christmas joy back in 1963. His rich, warm voice bouncing through that lush orchestration feels like being wrapped in tinsel and good cheer. When he lists all those holiday activities, from caroling to toasting marshmallows, you can't help but believe this really is the most wonderful time of year.

Wizzard - 'I Wish It Could be Christmas Everyday' Wizzard - I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday (Official Music Video) [HD] You can thank Roy Wood's wild imagination (and wilder hair) for this gloriously over-the-top 1973 festive extravaganza. With sleigh bells, a children's choir, and enough Christmas spirit to power the North Pole, it's like someone stuffed every holiday decoration into a blender and hit 'party mode.' Pure seasonal chaos in the best possible way.

Brenda Lee - 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree' Brenda Lee - Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree (Official Lyric Video) Recorded when Brenda Lee was just 13 years old, this 1958 classic has so much joy packed into two minutes that it's basically a holiday miracle. Her spunky delivery and those swinging saxophone riffs practically grab you by the hand and drag you straight to the Christmas party. No wonder it's still making spirits bright 65 years later.

Shakin' Stevens - 'Merry Christmas Everyone' Shakin' Stevens - Merry Christmas Everyone (Official 4K Video) Shaky gave us this tinsel-wrapped slice of pure '80s joy in 1985, complete with that iconic snowy video of him dancing in his winter whites. With its bouncy beat and cheerful chorus, it's like the musical equivalent of finding an extra present under the tree. No British Christmas party playlist is complete without our Welsh Elvis getting festive.

The Pogues & Kirsty MacColl - 'Fairytale of New York' The Pogues - Fairytale Of New York (Official Video) Let's crown our countdown with what might be the greatest Christmas song ever written. MacGowan and MacColl's bittersweet masterpiece turns a lovers' quarrel into pure poetry, complete with swooping strings and those unforgettable insults. It's a love story, an Irish ballad, and a New York fairy tale all wrapped up in one glorious, messy Christmas bow. Nothing captures the complicated reality of the season quite like it.

Elton John - 'Step Into Christmas' Elton John - Step Into Christmas (2024 Music Video) Glam rock meets Christmas cheer in this 1973 sparkler from Captain Fantastic himself. Elton channeled his inner Phil Spector, threw on his most festive platform boots, and delivered a tune that's basically a musical invitation to the best holiday party ever. When that piano kicks in, resistance is futile – you're stepping right into Christmas whether you planned to or not.

Mariah Carey - 'All I Want for Christmas is You' Mariah Carey - All I Want For Christmas Is You (Official Video) The undisputed queen of Christmas delivered this instant classic in 1994, and the holiday season hasn't been the same since. Drawing on old-school R&B and '60s girl-group magic, Mariah gifted us a tune that makes cash registers ring almost as much as those sleigh bells. 30 years later, it's still the song that officially kicks off the Christmas season – just ask her. We'd say more, but there's probably another million streams while we've been writing this.