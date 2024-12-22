Mariah Carey facts: All I Want for Christmas is You singer's age, husband, children and career explained
22 December 2024, 11:38
There's only one Mariah Carey.
When you think of iconic voices in pop music, Mariah Carey stands in a league of her own.
Since bursting onto the scene in 1990, she's become known for that jaw-dropping five-octave range and those incredible high notes that no one else can quite hit.
While she's now a household name with 19 number-one hits under her belt, Mariah started as a young songwriter with big dreams, writing her own music and eventually becoming one of the best-selling artists ever.
Sure, everyone knows her Christmas song, but it's her lasting impact on pop and R&B, along with her role as a songwriter and producer, that really tells the story of her remarkable career.
How old is Mariah Carey and where is she from?
Mariah Carey was born on March 27, 1969, in Huntington, New York, making her 55 years old in 2024.
She grew up on Long Island, though she moved around several times during her childhood.
Her parents were Patricia Hickey, a former opera singer and vocal coach of Irish descent, and Alfred Roy Carey, an aeronautical engineer of African American and Venezuelan descent. Her parents divorced when she was three years old.
Mariah has two older siblings, brother Morgan and sister Alison.
Tragically, her mother and sister died on the same day in August 2024.
The family faced challenges due to their mixed-race background in the 1960s and 70s. Carey has spoken about experiencing racial discrimination during her childhood and her complex relationships with her siblings, from whom she has been estranged at various points in her adult life.
She was named after the song 'They Call the Wind Maria' from the 1951 musical Paint Your Wagon, though with a different spelling.
How did she get her start in music?
Mariah Carey began her musical journey early, inspired by her mother Patricia, who was an opera singer and vocal coach.
She started singing at age three and was developing her songwriting skills by the time she was in high school.
After graduating from Harborfields High School in 1987, Carey moved to Manhattan to pursue her music career. She worked several jobs, including as a waitress and coat check girl, while trying to make it in the music industry. She also worked as a backup singer for Brenda K. Starr, which proved to be a crucial connection.
The real breakthrough came in 1988 when Brenda K. Starr brought Carey to a CBS Records party. There, she handed her demo tape to Tommy Mottola, the head of Columbia Records.
According to the famous story, Mottola listened to the tape in his car while leaving the party and immediately turned around to find Carey, but she had already left. He spent two weeks searching for her, and when he finally found her, he signed her to Columbia Records.
This led to her self-titled debut album Mariah Carey in 1990, which spawned four number-one singles including 'Vision of Love' and 'Love Takes Time'. The album launched her into superstardom and earned her Grammy Awards for Best New Artist and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.
What are her biggest songs?
Mariah Carey - All I Want For Christmas Is You (Official Video)
Just some of her many hits include:
'Vision of Love' (1990) - Her debut single that showcased her vocal range and set the stage for her career.
'All I Want for Christmas Is You' (1994) - Perhaps her most enduring hit, it has become one of the most successful holiday songs ever and continues to chart each Christmas season.
'Fantasy' (1995) - The first single by a female artist to debut at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
'We Belong Together' (2005) - Often considered her comeback song, it was named Billboard's Song of the Decade for 2000-2009.
'Hero' (1993) - One of her signature ballads that became an inspirational anthem.
'Dreamlover' (1993) - A summer hit that showed her lighter pop side.
'One Sweet Day' (with Boyz II Men) (1995) - Held the record for longest-running #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 (16 weeks) for over two decades.
'Always Be My Baby' (1996) - Another signature song that showcases both her vocal power and her softer side.
'Touch My Body' (2008) - Her 18th #1 hit, which broke Elvis Presley's record for most number-one singles by a solo artist.
'Emotions' (1991) - Famous for showcasing her whistle register notes.
Who is Mariah Carey's husband and does she have kids?
Mariah Carey isn't currently married, but she has been married twice:
Tommy Mottola (1993-1998) - Her first marriage was to Columbia Records executive Tommy Mottola, who helped launch her career.
The marriage ended in divorce, and Carey has since described the relationship as controlling.
Nick Cannon (2008-2016) - Her second marriage was to actor/TV host Nick Cannon. With Nick Cannon, she has twins:
- Moroccan Scott Cannon and Monroe Cannon (born April 30, 2011)
Since her divorce from Nick Cannon, she had a high-profile relationship with Australian billionaire James Packer (they were engaged in 2016 but never married), and she has been in a long-term relationship with choreographer Bryan Tanaka since late 2016.
Her twins frequently appear on her social media and sometimes join her on stage. Monroe (nicknamed "Roe") was named after Marilyn Monroe, while Moroccan (nicknamed "Roc") was named after the Moroccan-themed room where Nick Cannon proposed.
What is Mariah Carey's net worth?
Mariah Carey's net worth is estimated to be around $350-$520 million.
Her wealth comes from multiple sources:
- Music sales (over 200 million records sold worldwide)
- Touring revenue
- Annual earnings from 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' (reportedly earns her several million dollars each holiday season)
- Various endorsement deals and brand partnerships
- Real estate holdings
- Television appearances (including as a judge on American Idol)
- Royalties from songwriting (she's written a lot of her own hits)