Mariah Carey facts: All I Want for Christmas is You singer's age, husband, children and career explained

Mariah Carey in 2023. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

There's only one Mariah Carey.

When you think of iconic voices in pop music, Mariah Carey stands in a league of her own.

Since bursting onto the scene in 1990, she's become known for that jaw-dropping five-octave range and those incredible high notes that no one else can quite hit.

While she's now a household name with 19 number-one hits under her belt, Mariah started as a young songwriter with big dreams, writing her own music and eventually becoming one of the best-selling artists ever.

Sure, everyone knows her Christmas song, but it's her lasting impact on pop and R&B, along with her role as a songwriter and producer, that really tells the story of her remarkable career.